On 6 May at 5.45am Nike are aiming to produce the first ever two-hour marathon as their ‘Breaking2’ project comes to life on a Formula One track in Monza, Italy.

Lelisa Desisa, Zersenay Tadese, and Eliud Kipchoge are set to race the 26.2 miles in an attempt to smash the current marathon world record of 2:02:57. Kipchoge is said to be the most likely to get the job done, though most experts doubt that the challenge is possible at all at this stage.

So why is it such a big fuss?

According to Yannis Pitsiladis, a leading geneticist heavily involved in sub-two marathon science, the project is essential for raising awareness of the potential of sports science and ultimately proving that you don’t need to dope to be the best.

“Drug usage in sport is more pervasive than the public thought. We in the field knew.”

Pitsiladis is an expert in doping prevention and founder of the Sub2 group; a project separate from Nike’s ‘Breaking2′ but sharing the ultimate goal of a sub two-hour marathon.

Pitsiladis’ Sub2 group state that an athlete completing a sub two hour marathon is “no longer a matter of if but rather when”.

We caught up with the scientist, who is based at the University of Brighton, at the Edinburgh International Science Festival. He believes that in an era where drug use is much “more pervasive than the public thought” the sub-two is imperative for proving the legitimacy of scientific-based training.