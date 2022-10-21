‘A Land for Everyone’ is a project and short film following skateboard and adventure photographer Hannah Bailey, and skateboarder, Lyndsay McLaren as they explore the Highlands of Scotland. As women who grew up in Scotland, Hannah and Lyndsay’s teenage selves never imagined a career in skateboarding would be possible, so this adventure is a nod to their childhoods and the journeys they have been on ever since.

In the short film, by Rachel Sarah, we follow them on the wild and winding roads of Torridon as they explore the heartfelt belief that ‘respect, protect and share’ applies in the outdoors, skateboarding, sport, the land, and everyday humanity. It’s a properly feel good watch.

“It’s the kind of viewing experience that might just get your creative juices flowing, might just get you thinking up ways you can combine your different passions in the name of adventure”

Combining their love of adventure and the outdoors, with their passion to protect it and invite more people into these spaces, they demonstrate that you don’t have to fit the stereotypical narrative for what a skateboarder or outdoors person looks or acts like, to fully embrace what the land has to offer.

Whether you skate on the regular, haven’t done it for a while, have never done it, or just like the idea of soaking up those unrivalled Scottish views, there’s something for you here. It’s the kind of viewing experience that might just get your creative juices flowing, might just get you thinking up ways you can combine your different passions in the name of adventure.

A top film, this, and one that’s scheduled to appear at this year’s Kendal Mountain Festival.

A film by Rachel Sarah // Produced by Hannah Bailey // Supported by MPB @MPB.COM // For everyone.