Blind skateboarder Dan Mancina ollies over a box – Photo: YouTube / Jenkem Mag

Along with all of the platitudes people pay to skateboarding, about the expression, and the freedom, and the blah blah blah, let’s not forget that skateboarding is hard. And before anybody at the back chirps up about landing a switch dolphin flip down a 876 stair-set, remember all the slams it took to get there.

Hell, remember how long it took you to learn how to ollie. And then how much longer it took you to unlearn that shitty, sloppy ollie and learn how to do it properly so you could start trying to flip your board. Your shins hate you for just thinking about it. As we say, skateboarding is hard.

Now, imagine skateboarding blind. Not seeing pebbles or cracks on the ground. Not seeing the pile of dog poo (oh please God let it just be dog poo) that you’re about to roll through after hitting the said pebble or crack.

Yes, not being able to see would be more than enough to stop anybody from skateboarding. But Dan Mancina is not just anybody. The American skateboarder was born with a condition called Retinitis Pigmentosa, which destroys a persons sight from the outside in, over time.