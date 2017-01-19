Screenshot: YouTube (Roark Revival).

There are certain things you’d expect to find deep in the forests of Canada, and there are other things that you definitely wouldn’t expect to find. Trees, grass, leaves, mud, branches – these are some of the more obvious things you’d expect to stumble upon. A secret skate ramp though? Nah, mate. You’re having a laugh.

Well, believe it or not, hidden in some Tofino woodland on Vancouver Island sits one of the most beautiful skate spots you’ll ever see. And, no. We’re not having a laugh. This is all true.

Built single-handedly by the skateboarder Jamie Collins, who died tragically in a cliff jumping accident shortly after finishing the ramp in 2012, it’s a spot that’s been seen by few and skated by even fewer.