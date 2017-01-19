This Secret Skate Ramp On Vancouver Island Is The Most Beautiful Thing You'll See Today - Mpora

Skateboarding

This Secret Skate Ramp On Vancouver Island Is The Most Beautiful Thing You’ll See Today

Hidden somewhere in a Canadian forest sits a skate spot with a genuinely amazing backstory.

secret skate ramp woods
Screenshot: YouTube (Roark Revival).

There are certain things you’d expect to find deep in the forests of Canada, and there are other things that you definitely wouldn’t expect to find. Trees, grass, leaves, mud, branches – these are some of the more obvious things you’d expect to stumble upon. A secret skate ramp though? Nah, mate. You’re having a laugh.

Well, believe it or not, hidden in some Tofino woodland on Vancouver Island sits one of the most beautiful skate spots you’ll ever see. And, no. We’re not having a laugh. This is all true.

Built single-handedly by the skateboarder Jamie Collins, who died tragically in a cliff jumping accident shortly after finishing the ramp in 2012, it’s a spot that’s been seen by few and skated by even fewer.

secret skate ramp woods
Screenshot: YouTube (Roark Revival).

Constructed out of brick and cement, Collins transported the materials into the forest by himself. The specific location of it is still a bit of a secret, and the ramp has been left to merge with nature in tribute to Collins.

Pro skateboarder Jamie Thomas hiked out to the hidden ramp in the woods to skate the fruits of Collins’ labour, and appreciate his legacy first-hand.

Thomas describes the ramp’s setting as an “Ewok-looking forest” and after watching this rad video (see below), we’re inclined to agree with his assessment. The inspirational footage you’re about to see will, we’re sure of it, make you look at your local spots in a whole new way.

secret skate ramp woods
Screenshot: YouTube (Roark Revival).

