Skateistan | ‘It’s Her Turn’ Campaign Empowering Young Women Through Skateboarding

The campaign is looking to raise $75,000 to support programs around the world

Skateistan, the award-winning international NGO, have a launched a new campaign; a new campaign we want to tell you about. It’s called ‘It’s Her Turn’ and it’s focusing on the empowerment of girls and young women, as well as the importance of female role models.

The campaign, which is aiming to raise $75,000 to fund inspirational and life-changing programs, is being backed by a whole bunch of prominent women in the skateboarding scene. The short film supporting the campaign (see below) features contributions from pro skaters Amar Hadid, Lucy Adams, Sarah Meurle and Helena Long.

The photo collection, running as part of the ‘It’s Her Turn’ campaign, features skaters Andrea Benitez, Brighton Zeuner, Nicole Hause, Tania Cruz and Cata Diaz. It includes photographs from Mimi Knoop, Zorah Olivia, Norma Ibarra, Raisa Abal, Olga Aguilar and Hannah Bailey.

Skateistan runs programs in five locations around the world – Kabul, Mazar-e-Shari, and Bamyan In Afghanisation, Phnom Penh in Cambodia, and Johannesburg in South Africa.

By focusing on providing safe spaces for girls, who very often find themselves excluded from sports and educational activities in these regions, it is because of Skateistan that northern Afghanistan has the world’s highest concentration of female skateboarders.

“This campaign will help us to keep running programs that empower girls”

Claire Dugan, Deputy Executive Director at Skateistan, says: “All around the world, girls are restricted in many aspect of their lives. It’s often assumed that girls are less interested in sports, but this is often simply that they don’t realise their own potential because of lack of role models, encouragement or access to safe spaces. At Skateistan, we want to challenge that idea.

“By employing women as leaders and educators, we can show girls that it’s possible to achieve their dreams. This campaign will help us to keep running programs that empower girls and give them the tools to lead the next generation.”

Credit: Hannah Bailey

**********

‘It’s Her Turn’ aims to raise $75,000 and will run until the end of July. The campaign will benefit Skateistan students in Afghanistan, Cambodia and South Africa. Around the world, Skateistan has around 2,500 active students, half of whom are girls. 

Donate to the Skateistan ‘It’s Her Turn’ campaign here.

Topics:

Action Sports

