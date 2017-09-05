Why Sky and Ocean's fun-loving, feel-good adventures are a must-follow on Instagram
Sky and Ocean Brown first came to our attention when their father Stu sent in a video of a five year old Sky skateboarding hard. We posted the edit on our Facebook page and it got 3.5 million views.
That was almost four years ago. A lot has changed since then.
Sky is now nine years old, and along with her brother Ocean, now five, the pair have become a global sensation. Sky has been interviewed on television numerous times and the pair have even appeared in television adverts.
Thankfully their mantra hasn’t changed one bit since day one though – go skating and have a hell of a time doing it. And their joint Instagram account (“managed by Mom”) is the perfect showcase of exactly that.
The amount of fun these kids have is completely infectious. Anything they post is pretty much a guaranteed smile – whether it’s straight up videos of Sky winning skate competitions way above her age group, Ocean shredding in their home park or the pair picking up a surfboard and heading out to surf – something the kids are also inexplicably talented at.
“My father is a stoked out Man-grom and loves skateboarding and surfing, so he’s always showed us how to have fun with it,” Sky tells us. “I live right next to the Beach, and love being around the ocean and it’s the funnest thing, we live quite far from any skateparks so don’t get to Skate as much as people maybe think when they see our page.
“I love the speed and the feeling… like flying on water or concrete, and the stoke I get when I get new tricks.”
Sky and Ocean’s ‘awsmkids’ account also doubles up as wanderlust-inducing travel inspiration.
The kids get to travel to some amazing places now that they are becoming better known, from competitions in America to working to raise money for underprivileged kids with Skateistan in Cambodia. The snaps they’ve been sending out on Instagram from over there, including top, where they’ve been shooting with photographer SamJamPhoto, are absolutely astounding.
Sky continues: “I really want to go out to places where kids don’t have the chance to have fun and help them, especially girls, get stoked and show them they that they can do anything.”
The more you watch Sky and Ocean, the more you grow to love and get inspired by their fun-loving way of life, and from their account you get a sense that they enjoy their travels off the board just as much as they do on it.
“It’s fun. I love it,” Sky says. “It’s nice to get everyone fired up and push themselves. I don’t like it when it’s gets too serious. We mustn’t forget to have fun, which happens sometimes. It’s amazing and I don’t think age matters too much.”
You never know who they’re going to meet next, either. Kelly Slater and Steve Harvey are just two big names to have made guest appearances.
At the end of the day, the kids are still exactly that – kids, and they’re making the most of their childhood and loving every minute of it.
Sky’s dreams for the future? “To surf in Hawaii, to skate at Woodward Pennsylvania and to keep doing what I love!”
From skatepark banger photographs to surfing days with the family to Ocean having an ice cream stuck to his face, this accounts never fails to inspire in the best possible way. It reminds you of what’s important in life – fun, family and following your heart.
