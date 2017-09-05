Sky and Ocean’s ‘awsmkids’ account also doubles up as wanderlust-inducing travel inspiration.

The kids get to travel to some amazing places now that they are becoming better known, from competitions in America to working to raise money for underprivileged kids with Skateistan in Cambodia. The snaps they’ve been sending out on Instagram from over there, including top, where they’ve been shooting with photographer SamJamPhoto, are absolutely astounding.

Sky continues: “I really want to go out to places where kids don’t have the chance to have fun and help them, especially girls, get stoked and show them they that they can do anything.”

Sky skates in the streets of Cambodia. Photo: @samjamphoto / Instagram / @Awsmkids

The more you watch Sky and Ocean, the more you grow to love and get inspired by their fun-loving way of life, and from their account you get a sense that they enjoy their travels off the board just as much as they do on it.

“It’s fun. I love it,” Sky says. “It’s nice to get everyone fired up and push themselves. I don’t like it when it’s gets too serious. We mustn’t forget to have fun, which happens sometimes. It’s amazing and I don’t think age matters too much.”

You never know who they’re going to meet next, either. Kelly Slater and Steve Harvey are just two big names to have made guest appearances.

Sky with surfing legend Kelly Slater. Photo: Instagram / @Awsmkids

At the end of the day, the kids are still exactly that – kids, and they’re making the most of their childhood and loving every minute of it.

Sky’s dreams for the future? “To surf in Hawaii, to skate at Woodward Pennsylvania and to keep doing what I love!”

From skatepark banger photographs to surfing days with the family to Ocean having an ice cream stuck to his face, this accounts never fails to inspire in the best possible way. It reminds you of what’s important in life – fun, family and following your heart.

