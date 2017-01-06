Here's How To Make A Skateboard Using Lots Of Toilet Roll And A Hydraulic Press - Mpora

Here’s How To Make A Skateboard Using Lots Of Toilet Roll And A Hydraulic Press

Want a new skateboard? You can literally make one out of toilet paper.

It’s no secret that, here at Mpora, we bloody love hydraulic press videos. There’s just something so, so, unbelievably satisfying about watching everyday items getting squished by a big fat squishing machine. And despite seeing more than our fair share of them…we’re still in no way bored of the concept.

But whether it’s a bicycle wheel getting crushed, a squadron of gummy bears getting crushed, or a red hot nickel ball getting crushed; there’s no denying that things getting destroyed in a hydraulic press just for the sake of it lacks a bit of purpose and direction. However, this video right here proves (sort of) that you can use a hydraulic press to build a skateboard. Specifically, a skateboard made out of toilet roll.

Now, sure. Maybe not everyone wants their new skateboard to be made out of crushed toilet roll. There is, after all, probably lots to be said for the standard methods of constructing a skateboard. Then again, so many people have normal skateboards these days that maybe it’s time you broke away from the pack. Maybe it’s time you built your very own toilet roll skateboard, with your very own hydraulic press.

