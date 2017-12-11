Born and raised in Santa Monica, California – a tough neighbourhood known as Dogtown, where gangs and crack houses were part of the DNA – Alva found himself a stone’s throw from the municipal pier, a grubby surf spot that was fiercely protected by the people who rode there. It was a world away from the white-toothed smiles and good-clean-fun woven by the Beach Boys

Along with childhood friends, Jay Adams and Stacy Peralta, Alva’s ability on a surfboard saw him get on the local Zephyr surf team. When the waves were flat, the boys looked to skateboarding to hones their surf skills on land. The Zephyr surf team quickly became the Zephyr Skate team, or the Z Boys, and Alva was at the centre of it all.

With a combination of smash-mouth attitude, raw talent, and aggression, it wasn’t long before word spread about this gang of rebels who, at that time, in that place, were creating skateboarding as we know it today. They were, unquestionably, the genesis.

Tony Alva in the Gonzales bowl. Note the sticker on Alva’s board which reads: ‘If you value your life as much as I value my board, don’t fuck with it.’ – Photo: Jim Goodrich

Did Alva realise at the time the impact they’d have on the world? “No. There’s no way. It was always a grass roots thing to us. It wasn’t ever about how big it was or how much money we could make doing it. It was more about the adventure, and having fun.”

Fellow Z-Boy, Stacy Peralta confirmed how unaware the whole crew were, when we caught up with him recently “Not in the early days at all. Certainly we were aware of how much fun we were having and how much we loved what we were doing but it’s hard to be aware of starting a new sport when you’re constantly running from police.”

The early development of skateboarding coincided with the early development of rock and roll. Throw into the mix that housing developments in San Diego were being built but left vacant, the drought in 1970 that left many backyard pools in California empty and skateable, and for the first time, the emergence of Skateboarder magazine, with writers like Craig Stecyk and photographers like Jim Goodrich to document it all, and you had the perfect storm.

Skateboarding as we know it today was born, and Tony Alva’s star was rising.