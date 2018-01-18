Ah, the simple, yet ubiquitous hoodie. Is there any item of clothing, maybe aside from a pair of classic Vans skate shoes, that goes hand-in-hand with skateboarding quite like a hoodie? No, we can’t think of one either. Trends come and go, but the hoodie endures.

So, when Vans release a new hoodie we get rather excited. You would, of course, be forgiven for thinking that when you’ve seen one hoodie, you’ve seen them all. However, take one look at Vans new Versa Hoodie DX, and you’ll soon realise that not all hoodies are created equal.



With this new release, Vans have managed to combine a whole load of smart innovations, yet kept a clean, classic look about the Versa.