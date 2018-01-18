The Vans Versa Hoodie DX Is Released - Mpora

The Vans Versa Hoodie DX Is Released

Vans release their new Verda DX, proving that not all hoodies are created equal

Ah, the simple, yet ubiquitous hoodie. Is there any item of clothing, maybe aside from a pair of classic Vans skate shoes, that goes hand-in-hand with skateboarding quite like a hoodie? No, we can’t think of one either. Trends come and go, but the hoodie endures.

So, when Vans release a new hoodie we get rather excited. You would, of course, be forgiven for thinking that when you’ve seen one hoodie, you’ve seen them all. However, take one look at Vans new Versa Hoodie DX, and you’ll soon realise that not all hoodies are created equal.


With this new release, Vans have managed to combine a whole load of smart innovations, yet kept a clean, classic look about the Versa.

“The Versa Hoodie DX is designed to withstand abrasions, which is handy when you find yourself careering towards Morrisons car park elbows first”

The first thing you want from any hoodie is comfort. Vans know this, and the Versa Hoodie DX delivers. It’s made from a fabric blend that’s just as warm and snug as it looks, and is available in three colourways, cement heather, old gold and classic black (or grey, yellow, and black, if you prefer).

However, beneath those good looks is a serious piece of gear that, once you wear, you’ll wonder how you’ve coped for so long without. That comfortable fabric blend? It’s a heavyweight, super durable fleece, designed to withstand abrasions. This is particularly handy when that flip-trick you tried goes wayward and you find yourself careering towards Morrisons car park elbows first.

The Vans Versa Hoodie DX also utilises something called StormCotton which, despite sounding like somebody from TV’s Gladiators who didn’t quite make the final cut, is actually a Hydrophobic shield that prevents water from soaking into the hoodie. Instead, it beads on the surface and rolls off, giving the Versa enhanced water repelling properties.

If you’re doing most of your skateboarding in California, this sounds like it might be handy, but it’s an absolute Godsend if you ever try skating in Manchester.

The material is also designed to be super breathable, ensuring you stay comfortable when you start to get warm. The more comfortable you are, the longer you’re going to want to skate for. Ideal.

Of course, being designed and built by Vans, you know skateboarding functionality is at the very heart of this hoodie. The people who’ve made it know what’s really needed by skaters. In an age of touch screen phones, keeping that oh-so brittle black mirror from shattering is key. With this in mind, the Versa has a hidden media pocket where you can secure your iPhone , Samsung, or whatever, without fear of it flinging out, mid trick.

The Versa Hoodie DX also features subtle reflective details on the pocket, hood, and lower back that allow light to shine back from them at multiple angles when it’s dark, and by day just look like part of the design.

The Versa Hoodie DX is available now at selected Vans’ dealers. Learn more about the Versa Hoodie DX at Vans.com

