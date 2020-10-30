My oh my, the good folk over at Surfdome are treating us a lot lately. First they brought Green Friday back, then they dropped their new skis on site, and now they’ve gone and lined up the one and only creative master that is Alex Hall, for their next Instagram Live.

Best known for his signature technical and creative fair in the park, Alex has been smashing the competition circuit in recent years, having bagged three X Games golds, before the Covid restrictions put an end to play.

Credit: Guy Fattal

A master on the rails while still more than capable of throwing it down on the kickers, Alex really has shown us that the future of freestyle is in safe hands.

Away from the competitions, Alex can also be found in front of the camera, in some of the slickest ski segments out there – including the phenomenal “The Collective” by Faction Skis. This is where Alex really showed his versatility, cutting between park, street and backcountry segments seamlessly. That creative flair remained the same, the only thing that changed were the skis he’s clicked into

“Alex really has shown us that the future of freestyle is in safe hands”

So how exactly did Alex come to becoming one of the best freestyle skiers out there? What are his favourite Faction Planks? How’s he coping with the current lockdown restrictions? Well, the good folk over at Surfdome are giving you the chance to put these questions (and then some) to Alex, over on their Instagram channel.

If you’ve got a question that you’d like Alex to answer, then drop a comment on the Instagram post below to make sure they’re aired during the live stream. Otherwise, we’ll see you over on the Surfdome Instagram account @ 17:00 (GMT) this evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surfdome (@surfdome) on Oct 25, 2020 at 1:01pm PDT

