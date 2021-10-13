Why we chose the ATK Kuluar 12 LT: Innovative, lightweight, well-crafted

Weight per binding: 200g

Release Value: 6 – 12 (fixed vertical release)

Riser Heights: Flat, +34mm, +50mm

Brake Sizes: 90, 105 & 115 mm

Heel Adjustment: 20 mm

Price: £399 / €399 / $499

With more and more people heading out into the backcountry with race-specific ski touring bindings, it’s no real surprise to see the leading binding manufacturers captivate on this market and produce a safer version of these typically minimal race bindings. And this is the case with this, the ATK Kuluar 12 LT. It’s an incredibly lightweight ski touring binding at 200 grams, with race-binding inspiration found throughout.

ATK Kuluar 12 LT Build

This inspiration starts with the heel which, quite frankly, is nothing short of a work of art. The carefully milled aluminium has been designed in a futuristic shape that not only looks the part, but saves on weight with a hollowed out section.

Attachment to the heel is made through a traditional race-style U spring heel. This means that the vertical release is locked for medium – heavy skiers (a Kuluar 9 is available for lighter skiers). What sets this binding apart from traditional skimo race bindings is the addition of a lateral release ranging from 6 to 12.

ATK has also built in it’s Elastic Response System, which brings 10 mm of heel elasticity. This ERS is essentially a traditional forward pressure spring that’s more frequently found in alpine bindings, let alone 200 gram pin bindings. The additional 10 mm of elasticity in the heel will work wonders in smoothing out the chatter you typically feel with the locked-in feeling of race bindings lacking any heel travel.