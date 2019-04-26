Audi Nines 2019 | GoPro Course Preview With James 'Woodsy' Woods - Mpora

Skiing

Audi Nines 2019 | GoPro Course Preview With James ‘Woodsy’ Woods

If you hadn't already got yourself fully stoked on Audi Nines, this might just tip you over the edge

James ‘Woodsy’ Woods (aka England’s Rose) has been enjoying this year’s Audi Nines set-up with the rest of the incredible freeskiing and snowboarding line-up that’s out in Austria right now.

We’ve of course already seen more than enough glimpses of the 2019 set up, thanks to previews like this, but seeing the thing in all its glory and through the excited reaction of GB Park and Pipe’s main participant in that truly unforgettable men’s Olympic Slopestyle final of 2018 just adds a whole extra layer of icing to the cake of action sports goodness.

Screenshot via YouTube (Audi Nines)

“It’s pretty intimidating dropping in right now because there’s just so much going on,” says Woods, in Sölden, while charging straight towards the monster kickers that make up the insane, artistic, 2019 set-up.

Elsewhere, over on the women’s set-up in Obergurgl-Hochgurgl, Laurie Blouin shows us what’s what – giving special mention to that excellent extraterrestrial “UFO” feature.

When the dust settles on this year’s Audi Nines (it finishes tomorrow, on April 27th) we’ll be sure to sit back with an ice cold brewski, maybe some crisps, and binge-watching the living hell out of the week’s best bits. What flavour, you ask? Why, Thai Sweet Chilli of course.

