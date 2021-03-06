This Avalanche Collection Shows The Power Of The Mountains - Mpora

Skiing

This Collection Of Avalanche Footage Shows The Full Power Of Snow In The Mountains

If this doesn't emphasise the importance of a safety-first approach in the backcountry, nothing will

Avalanches are frightening, deadly, things. Let’s not beat around the bush here. That’s what they are. We underestimate the backcountry at our own peril. The importance of knowing best backcountry practice, and having the appropriate avalanche safety products is the minimum requirement.

This video is a collection of some of the biggest avalanches ever caught on camera. Whether you’re a skier, a snowboarder, or a mountaineer there’s moments here that will undoubtedly lodge themselves into your mind’s eye.

The winter just gone has seen an alarming, and tragic, number of avalanche fatalities. We share this video below in the hope of reminding people that the mountains, and backcountry in particular, must always be treated with respect. Approaching things recklessly is a recipe for disaster.

Stay safe out there, people.

Screenshot via YouTube

