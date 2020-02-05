Face Nord du Grande Motte

Pictured: Jim Adlington ripping the Face Nord du Grande Motte. Credit: Jordan Tiernan

Rating: *****

Difficulty: Expert

Equipment: Glacier equipment and touring skis

The Face Nord du Grande Motte is a fantastic late season choice. While many other descents in resort are holding sun transformed snow, the Face Nord is frequently holding cold, dry powder. Remember that you’re going to be skiing on a glacier during this descent so crevasse rescue skills equipment are mandatory. If you don’t know, don’t go.

There are many different routes through the glacier, the easiest (in terms of route-finding) is straight down the furthest skier’s right hand side of the glacier. As you start to venture on the skier’s left then you start to step foot into some complicated terrain where you really do need to know where you’re going. Again if you don’t know, then grab yourself a mountain guide to show you the way.

Couloir 3500

Pictured: Ben Styles in the upper reaches of Couloir 3500. Credit: Jordan Tiernan

Rating: *****

Difficulty: Expert

Equipment: Touring skis

Despite being a resort favourite on the sunny side of the Grande Motte, 3500 never usually seems to get popular enough to ruin the overall wild feeling of this couloir that spits you out into the Vallon de Leisse, where touring equipment is required to ski tour back to resort. Starting at 3,500 metres (funny, that) on the south side of Grande Motte, this couloir can be easily reached straight from a short traverse off the 3500 piste

Sometimes requiring a sidestep or short downclimb, the top portion of Couloir is frequently steep and icy, so solid technique is required. This steepness rarely relents for the entire length of the couloir, so make sure every turn counts until you find yourself in the remote Leisse valley where a ski tour back up the valley will place you at the base of the Leisse chairlift.

L’Entonnoir

Pictured: Jordan Tiernan rappelling through the cliff in the middle of L’Entonnoir. Credit: Ben Styles

Rating: *****

Difficulty: Expert

Equipment: Ski mountaineering equipment

Steep skiing, ropes and rappels – what’s not to love? Well quite a lot it seems as L’Entonnoir is one of those routes that’s able to ‘repel’ the hoards, presumably due to the technical nature of getting through the couloir itself. If you’ve got the sufficient ski mountaineering skills to get yourself down P4, then this one is a certain must-do for all expert skiers in resort.

The top of P4 is a large funnel that must only be skied when you are 100% certain of snow stability as if anything is released here, then there’s a high chance you’re going over the cliffs below. Once the top funnel is skied, then you reach the cliff band and the rappel station where you can clip in and start the rappel. Once through the rappel, you’ve got one of the most well situated couloirs right beneath your feet. Step in and get ready for one hell of a descent that’ll most likely have very few tracks through it.

Le Trou de la Souris

Rating: ****

Difficulty: Intermediate

Equipment: Downhill skis

If you ever find yourself chatting to a keen skier about Tignes and mention you’re planning a trip out there, they’ll most likely bring up the “Mouse Hole”. This hidden powder bowl is reserved for only those with the knowledge to pass through the Trou de la Souris, a short, yet steep down-climb (there’s usually a fixed rope to aid this passage) through a rocky section before finding yourself on top of a hidden powder slope below.

Many local instructors and guides know of Le Trou de la Souris, so you’ll be lucky to find it untracked shortly after a snowfall, but it’s still hidden enough to keep the masses out, thus raising your chances of finding some fresh turns in the bowl, plus the adventure in itself is more than worthwhile!

Combe du Glattier

Rating: ****

Difficulty: Intermediate

Equipment: Downhill skis

It’s sadly not always blue skies and powder out in Tignes. When the snow is falling and visibility low, there’s a great descent to be found down the long and wide gully of Combe du Glattier, where you’ll find the sparse trees and shrubs giving you some much needed contrast. Be aware; the Combe du Glattier is an extremely popular route, so be aware of groups skiing above you, to avoid anything being released above you, the same goes for you skiing above other parties.

Once you’re at the end of the descent, you’ll find yourself on the top of the Glattier avalanche tunnel, where you’ll usually find enough snow has been blown onto the middle of the tunnel – creating a ramp that allows for an easy sideslip down onto the road, to catch the bus back to Les Boisses.

We’ve deliberately left information out of this introduction to backcountry skiing in Tignes, for you to go and source the required information yourself. In doing so, you’ll be preparing yourself and your group adequately enough to take on many of these off-piste itineraries.

Remember. If you don’t know, don’t go.

Grab The Guide

Shameless plug from yours truly time. Be sure to check out the all new definitive Tignes Off-Piste guidebook (co-written by me). With more than 432 pages bursting full of information, it covers a large majority of the off-piste itineraries found in Tignes – both in and out of the resort boundaries.

Proceeds from the book go to Tignes charity SOLEA. Get your copy here

