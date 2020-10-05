BCA Tracker 4 Avalanche Transceiver | Review - Mpora

Share

Skiing

BCA Tracker 4 Avalanche Transceiver | Review

The classic Tracker design sees an update with the all-new Tracker 4

Why we chose the BCA Tracker 4: Ease of use, durable, intelligent 

Weight: 215g
Size : 12 cm x 7.5 cm x 2.6 cm
Battery Life: minimum 1 hour in search mode after 200 hours in transmit mode
Search Width: 50 m
Maximum Range: 55 m
Power Supply: 3x AAA
Price: £310

Buy Here

While the BCA Tracker 4 is a brand new product in BCA’s extremely well considered range of avalanche safety products, it’s fair to say that there’s a wealth of history and reputation behind the Colorado-based company – enough to make BCA the go-to choice for avalanche safety professionals and amateurs alike

This history first began in 1994, after BCA produced the first digital transceiver while also helping to develop avalanche airbag technology. Now, over 25 years down the line, you can see how refined things have become – with the evolution of the Tracker line of avalanche transceivers.

“The best transceiver is the one you’re most efficient in working with”

It’s got to be said that the best transceiver is the one you’re most efficient in working with. Time is of the essence during avalanche rescues (or practice scenarios) and therefore, the transceiver should be intuitive to use. BCA have built the entire Tracker series with this in mind. The Tracker 1, for example, featured a huge red button right at the front of the beacon – which gave an obvious reference point when turning the transceiver to search.

Then the Tracker 2 came into our lives, again featuring a simple tab that was pulled down to turn the beacon into search mode. This Tracker 2 also featured a fully rubberised side that could easily take on the inevitable knocks and scuffs that come with time in the backcountry – some of us here at Mpora still use the tried and tested Tracker 2, to this day.

The Tracker 3 brought about significant changes in an entire redesign, with the search / transmit button moving to the top of the transceiver. There was also new ‘Big Picture’ and signal suppression modes – all in a smaller, and lighter weight, package. 

The BCA Tracker 4 continues on from the Tracker 3, with a few small (but notable) tweaks – creating an extremely refined transceiver, and one that we couldn’t recommend enough. 

The first of these changes is a beefed up case (similar to that of the Tracker 2), with a tough rubber encircling the entire unit and a recessed screen to help protect the new, larger, temperature resistant LED display (which provides more than enough brightness, even on the sunniest of days).

“We’re stoked to see this progression from BCA”

The tried and tested max range of 55 metres and search strip width of 50 metres remains the same, as does the stated minimum one hour of battery life in search mode after 200 hours in transmit mode.

We love what BCA have done with their signal suppression and ‘Big Picture’ modes. Signal suppression mode allows you to focus on a single signal for one minute, ensuring you’re able to locate a primary signal without distraction.

Big Picture mode is essentially the opposite to signal suppression. When activated, Big Picture will give you a readout of all the signals currently in range by alternating between each signal. This allows you to send your resources to different victims – ideal if you’ve got the extra manpower.

We’re stoked to see this progression from BCA. Yes, there may not be hundreds of new features peppering this new release, but that’s not what it’s all about with transceiver technology. BCA have stuck to their tried, tested and proven formula with great results in the Tracker 4. Extremely easy to use, durable and with additional features to help make companion rescue that bit easier – you can’t go wrong with the Tracker 4 this season.

You May Also Like

Mpora x The North Face | Introducing Our Backcountry Ski Guide For 2019/20

Best Ski Touring Accessories 2019 – 2020

Share

Topics:

avalanche safety Ski 100 2020/21

Related Articles

Skiing

Dakine Benchetler x Grateful Dead Team Poacher R.A.S 26L | Review

Another classic Chris Benchetler pro model – is there anything the man can't design?

Dakine Benchetler x Grateful Dead Team Poacher R.A.S 26L Backpack | Review
Skiing

Black Diamond Cirque 84 | Review

The Black Diamond Cirque 84 radiates confidence on the up and down, thanks to its nifty construction

Black Diamond Cirque 84 Skis 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

Black Diamond Jetforce Pro 35L | Review

The classic JetForce design sees some tweaks, creating an extremely refined avalanche airbag

Black Diamond Jetforce Pro 35L Avalanche Airbag 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

Black Crows Atris | Review

Perhaps the most versatile ski in Black Crows' line up, the Atris blends playfulness with full throttle stability

Black Crows Atris Skis 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

BCA RS EXT Avalanche Shovel And Stealth 300 Probe | Review

Backcountry Access have created an extremely reliable and durable shovel and probe combination

BCA RS EXT Avalanche Shovel And Stealth 300 Probe 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

Armada Warden MNC 13 | Review

Alpine performance with touring boot compatibility, the Armada Warden 13 is going to be a great ski binding for many

Armada Warden MNC 13 Bindings 2020 – 2021 | Review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production