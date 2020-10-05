BCA Tracker 4 Avalanche Transceiver | Review

Why we chose the BCA Tracker 4: Ease of use, durable, intelligent

Weight: 215g

Size : 12 cm x 7.5 cm x 2.6 cm

Battery Life: minimum 1 hour in search mode after 200 hours in transmit mode

Search Width: 50 m

Maximum Range: 55 m

Power Supply: 3x AAA

Price: £310

While the BCA Tracker 4 is a brand new product in BCA’s extremely well considered range of avalanche safety products, it’s fair to say that there’s a wealth of history and reputation behind the Colorado-based company – enough to make BCA the go-to choice for avalanche safety professionals and amateurs alike

This history first began in 1994, after BCA produced the first digital transceiver while also helping to develop avalanche airbag technology. Now, over 25 years down the line, you can see how refined things have become – with the evolution of the Tracker line of avalanche transceivers.

“The best transceiver is the one you’re most efficient in working with”

It’s got to be said that the best transceiver is the one you’re most efficient in working with. Time is of the essence during avalanche rescues (or practice scenarios) and therefore, the transceiver should be intuitive to use. BCA have built the entire Tracker series with this in mind. The Tracker 1, for example, featured a huge red button right at the front of the beacon – which gave an obvious reference point when turning the transceiver to search.

Then the Tracker 2 came into our lives, again featuring a simple tab that was pulled down to turn the beacon into search mode. This Tracker 2 also featured a fully rubberised side that could easily take on the inevitable knocks and scuffs that come with time in the backcountry – some of us here at Mpora still use the tried and tested Tracker 2, to this day.