Scarpa Alien RS

Flex: 95 (approx)

Weight (per boot): 890g (27.0)

Price: £600



The boot in our roundup that’s been most compared to a slipper, and quite rightly so – it’s definitely the closest thing to a slipper in this footwear selection. The Scarpa Alien RS though is actually so much more than something your Grandad’s put on every evening, without fail, since 1978. Lock it down into ski mode and you’ve got yourself a 890g boot that’s able to offer a pretty stout 95 flex rating. Impressive stuff.

Atomic Backland Carbon

Flex: 110

Weight (per boot): 1100g (27.5)

Price: £547



Similar to the Scarpa Alien RS, the Atomic Backland Carbon is able to hold its own despite its impressively low weight; underlining again just how far touring boots have come. The Backland Carbon achieves its high level of performance by making use of a carbon cuff which is locked down through the Free / Lock 2.0 lever (taken from the much-loved Atomic Hawx Ultra XTD 130).

Salomon S/Lab X-Alp

*The boot pictured is the softer and heavier S/Lab X-Alp Explore. This review is for the stiffer and lighter Salomon S/Lab X-Alp.

Flex: 100

Weight (per boot): 1150 g

Price: £675



The Salomon S/Lab X-Alp is another touring-focused boot for those of us who spend more time going up than down. This boot is suited towards big ski touring and ski mountaineering objectives, where you might be tackling rocky scrambles in an effort to reach the top of your descent.

A 3D rotating cuff allows for internal and external lateral rotation, similar to that of a walking boot. Get these boots on your feet and you’ll soon see how this lateral rotation gives the boot a very natural stride. They’re also able to hold their own when latched down in walk mode, with a decent flex of 100 on offer.

Tecnica Zero G Tour Pro

Flex: 130

Weight (per boot): 1320

Price: £625



By shedding weight from the liner, designing a cable buckle system and bringing in a new ski/walk lever, Tecnica have managed to get the Zero G Tour Pro down to a weight of 1320 while still uploading an incredible flex rating of 130. We’d say the flex is similar to that of the 120 flex Salomon S/Lab MTN – certainly nothing to turn your nose up at, given the weight of these boots.

Salomon S-Lab MTN

Flex: 120

Weight (per boot): 1570 (26.5)

Price: £500



A simple boot that skis well, and walks well, all at a fairly light weight of 1,570g? What more could you want from a boot? A great single quiver boot for those who spend a lot of time in and out of the resort. For 2019/20, the Salomon S/Lab MTN is able to comfortably fit a wider range of feet with the introduction of Custom Shell HD.

Scarpa Maestrale RS

Flex: 125

Weight (per boot): 1450g

Price: £520



Scarpa has taken what could possibly be the most popular touring boot in the market, in the original orange Maestrale, and given it a good old beefing up for those looking for a little more support whilst skiing at high speed or with fatter planks. Scarpa have added weight to the Maestrale RS for 2019/20, but we’re not fussed at all as this comes with an improvement in performance.

Atomic Hawx XTD 130

Flex: 130

Weight (per boot): 1430 (26.5)

Price: £580



The Atomic Hawx XTD 130 has quite rightly taken its place as the benchmark 130 flex touring boot on the market. It’s a boot that many are compared to but that few are able to match, especially at the low weight of 1,430g. The flex here is partly thanks to the simple, yet effective, Free / Lock 2.0 lever found on the Hawx XTD 130 – which offers a near frictionless walk mode and a locked out ski mode.

Dynafit Hoji Free

Flex: 130

Weight (per boot): 1550g

Price: £675



The original Dynafit ‘Hoji Pro Tour’ fell short of the mark, due to Dynafit’s shortsighted decision to make the boot incompatible with downhill focused touring bindings, like the Shift and Kingpin. For 2019/20, Dynafit have made this stunning boot compatible with these bindings by including a toe and heel welt. Aggressive skiers will now be able to make use of that brilliant flex and oh-so-easy ski / walk mode transition.

Head Kore 1

Flex: 130

Weight (per boot): 1500g

Price: £550



Make no mistakes. The Head Kore 1 is an out-and-out downhill focused boot that’ll be more than happy driving some of the stiffest skis out there. What this boot makes up in downhill performance, it falls short slightly in touring capabilities – with a slightly restricted mode, at a commendable weight of 1,500g.

Dalbello Lupo 130 C

Flex: 130

Weight (per boot): 1765 g (walk mode) / 1920 g (downhill mode)

Price: £625



The classic three-piece boot manufacturer take aim at the touring boot market, with the production of their Lupo series of touring boots. These boots take the shape of the hard to beat Krypton, adding in a ski / walk mode and a removable tongue for touring efficiency. While the touring mode isn’t anything to write home about, the downhill performance of these boots makes it all worthwhile.

