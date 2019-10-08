From Big Mountain To Ski Mountaineering | The Leo Slemett Interview

What it was like for you growing up in Chamonix?

My family is not from Chamonix, they came here for my father’s job (in 1982). It’s myself and two brothers, the three of us have all been born in Chamonix and we’ve all grown up here. The thing about growing up in Chamonix is that it’s like you don’t realise how lucky you are until you have the opportunity to travel around.

“I really enjoy going somewhere – but there’s nothing like some really playful days at home”

After some years, after some trips around, always whenever I came back, I was always like ‘Okay, that was a cool trip’ – I really enjoy going somewhere – but there’s nothing like some really playful days at home, it’s different to what we can find somewhere else.

It’s not like I’m saying that it’s the best place to be, or the best place in the world. When you grow up here and you start to really realise you can play with the mountain, then the possibilities of going far beyond your expectations are extremely high. Soon after I started skiing, I realised that I’ll have something to do until… well, the end of time. It’s like there is more than a lifetime’s worth of lines to complete in Chamonix.

Yeah I guess it’s a place that has endless opportunities. And the people in Chamonix are what makes it so amazing.

Yeah, that’s the thing and I think it’s why we have the vision, especially because of the Aiguille du Midi cable car station (the cable car that takes skis from 1,035 to 3,842 metres). I think maybe Zermatt, or very few places are similar to Chamonix.

Chamonix is very unique because it’s like; you can climb, you can fly, you can ski and it’s like there is a lot of different ways to finally find yourself doing something where you can find the true love toward the mountain.

“My brother gave me the way to explore the mountains on my skis and then I had to go by my own”

Since I was young I had the opportunity to ski with my eldest brother, to have some good times out there with other skiers and local Chamonix heroes, so that’s been a good thing for me as I had the opportunity to go into some really cool places ever since I was quite young.

Then step by step I was always looking to go to these places by myself and with my friends. So yeah, it was like at some point my brother gave me the way to explore the mountains on my skis and then I had to go by my own.



Awesome. So you spoke about the Midi – I’ve seen that you’ve recently been spending a lot of time up on the Midi and more importantly, a lot of time on the North Face of the Midi. I see that you skied the Mallory and the Aiguille du Plan. How was that and how did you find yourself getting into that sort of terrain? Was it a natural progression?

What makes the difference for me between the steep skiing and freeride categories is when you are going freeriding. It’s like you are doing some backcountry lines where you can really play with the terrain. Wide open carves and cliff drops. But when you are going into the steep skiing, it’s like you have to adapt yourself to the terrain. Jump turns and rapells.

So when I’m going to steep skiing, it’s to realise a line – like a specific ski itinerary, like the Mallory. But when I’m going into the freeride, it’s to create a line and play with the terrain. What’s great about about skiing is that this vision is my own. Some people have a different vision. You’re free to do as you wish.

Pictured: The North Face of Aiguille du Midi. The Mallory descends through the rocky rib in the centre of the shot

So how do you feel your background in the Freeride World Tour (FWT) has helped you in this steep terrain?

It’s been almost 10 years of competing since I started in freeride competition. I would say, for sure, it’s helped when I’m I’m going for a big line in steep skiing. It’s like even more straightforward than what it’s like at the start of the FWT.

But with the experience I have with the FWT, it’s really helpful to manage that stress and to finally be in connection with the elements that you are going into. It’s like when you are in the competition, it’s always impressive, especially in Verbier; it’s steep, you have a big crowd and you have the noise of the helicopter and everything. You have to be in control and manage yourself, and you take part of all the elements to make yourself comfortable.

For me in steep skiing, it’s the same. At the start of the line, it’s steeper, there is the consideration of the snowpack and a lot of things. You are just trying to make yourself as comfortable as you would be in a competition to realise the descent without [any] problems.