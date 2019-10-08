From Big Mountain To Ski Mountaineering | The Leo Slemett Interview

Would you say you feel the same amount of stress and pressure standing at the top of a FWT line as you do maybe standing on top of the Mallory about to drop in?
I would say sometimes it’s even more stressful to go into a steep line, because there is no place for any mistakes. During an FWT competition, you are pushing the limits but you’ve had a mountain guide sweep the slope for avalanche safety and there are a lot of things that have been taken into consideration before the event that you don’t have to think about.
When you are going into steep skiing descents, you have to manage all of those things with your group plus your skiing. I would say steep skiing is even more stressful – there is no place for any mistakes because if you start to tumble in steep lines it’s like yeah… there is not much chance to stop.
How do you prepare to make sure you’re always at the top of your game, both in freeride terrain and steep and exposed ski mountaineering terrain?
From December to March, I’m really focused on the competition and I try to progress and push my skiing for the competition. Then, at the second half of the season after Verbier (the final stop of the FWT), I can get into steep skiing and ski mountaineering stuff.
I get a high amount of confidence after the first part of the season whilst on the FWT and when I’m able to adapt that into steep skiing, it’s like… it’s a crazy feeling.
All those training sessions are also important for the second part of the season because when you are able to jump above the ice and do some drop into some really gnarly zones, into the north face (of the Midi), or whatever, it’s like oh shit, my skis are stronger than they’ve ever been before and now I’m able to repeat something that we were doing in the freeride zones and bring it into the steep terrain.
I would say the best influence I got was from the movie La Liste by Jeremie Heitze. He really pushed the limits in his movie and proved that all the training that we are doing throughout the season are also skills that we can bring into the steep terrain.
Do you have any tips for people who are looking at getting into ski mountaineering? Obviously not routes like the Aiguille du Plan, but maybe some of the classic ski mountaineering ascents and descents around the Alps?
I would say that it’s important to take your time and to go when you feel comfortable to go by yourself and to never follow the tracks.
Right now, with social media and everything, it looks super easy to access some of the big lines and it’s cool, of course, to watch the achievements of your friends, professionals, or whatever. But it’s also really important to realise that everyone is a different skier and until you feel comfortable to go by yourself, the mountain will not move. It’s important to take safety into consideration because you can get yourself into some really scary situations really quickly when in backcountry terrain. The mountains always have the last word.
Can give me a favourite descent of all time?
This year has been one of the best seasons. But I can’t guarantee they’ll be the best all time descents. Maybe in the future I will do some bigger lines. I hope.
But yeah, the Aiguille du Plan was one of the nicest combos that I have ever done. Also the Mallory this year, to do it in mid-June [14th June], to ski the Mallory at this period, two days before my birthday with some really nice fresh snow until the midsection… it was really nice.
And was that your first time on the Mallory?
No, second. Maybe the Mallory [this year] was my favourite descent. It’s the one I’d been looking up at since being a kid, since I have been taking the gondola to the top of the Aiguille du Midi.
I’ve been looking to the Mallory for years. Before I skied it, I had the opportunity to climb it. I climbed it on January 1st 2017 with a friend, I told him that I had to ski it this year [2017] and so I skied it for the first time in 2017. This year I did the same, I climbed it a few days after Verbier, then I skied it in June – it’s a pretty cool line. The Mallory is definitely symbolic for me.
What was more stressful for you; climbing the Mallory, or skiing the Mallory?
The climbing! It was winter conditions and it’s like a massive piece of rock and ice that you’ve got to climb. So yeah, I had some experience in ice climbing, but I wasn’t that strong and the friend I was with [David Goettler] was really experienced. We did it really smoothly and in good timing and I felt really comfortable at the end, but it was definitely something new for me.
So do you have any plans for this coming season?
Yeah, I’ve got some ideas in mind, still in the Mont Blanc massif. It’s looking like I’ll continue to mix paragliding and skiing, and do some nice combos on some lines that I haven’t skied yet.
I’ve also got a project coming up out in Nepal next September [2020]. The idea will be to go to an expedition in Nepal to ski some higher mountains.
A 8000 metre peak, or lower?
Between 6000 and 8000 metres I will say (laughs).
