Why we chose the Black Diamond Vapor AL 1: Lightweight, durable, simple

Sizes (cm): 115, 120, 125, 130 & 135

Black Diamond have managed to build a name for themselves by producing some of the most reliable ski touring poles out there. Their adjustable FlickLock technology is an extremely simple yet secure way of locking off a ski pole, particularly essential for steep skiers who require a solid lock off for jump turns.

But adjustable ski poles aren’t for everyone. For those of you who prefer the faultless security of a fixed length pole, you’ll be glad to hear Black Diamond are taking their experience from their adjustable pole range and applying it to fixed lengths as well.

The Black Diamond Vapor AL 1 is an all-new pole from BD for the 22/23 winter season. It has a lightweight, yet durable, construction that’s been built for backcountry skiers who demand a rugged and durable build in their gear.

Construction

Starting with that aluminium construction, Black Diamond has built the Vapor AL 1 from aluminium (which tops out at 15.4 mm of diameter at its widest length). This has been done to ensure you’ve got an extremely solid pole, with the wide diameter running for almost the full length (before it tapers out towards the tip).