Father And Two Children Seriously Injured After Chairlift Detaches At Camelback Mountain - Mpora

Skiing

Father And Two Children Seriously Injured After Chairlift Detaches At Camelback Mountain

"The chair fell and I saw a dad reach for his kids"

Reports are coming to light that a chair detached from the cable at Camelback Resort in Pennsylvania on Sunday, seriously injuring a father and his two kids who were riding it. Lift Blog states that “A local dispatch log notes a call came in at 3:39 pm for a 40-year-old male with back and hip injury, a 12-year-old male with an arm injury and a 9-year-old female with an abdominal injury.”

The extent of the injuries sustained by the victims has not been released, but the accident was thought to have taken place on the Sullivan Express lift.

Comments from both the Lift Blog post and eyewitness accounts claim the weather was fine, no wind, and nothing out of the ordinary took place. Another witness claimed that the chairlift jerked forward, causing the chair to detach and fall to the ground. Questions over whether or not this was a ‘catastrophic grip failure’ or lifty error are starting to be asked.

An eyewitness speaking to ABC 6 News had this to say, “And we saw that family, the two kids were here and the dad was here, and (their chair) started really going bad and it went up almost vertical and they popped right off. The chair fell and I saw a dad reach for his kids and just grabbed his kids.”

Shawn Hauver, managing director of Camelback Resort, issued the following statement, “We are devastated by the weekend’s events on the Sullivan Lift and our hearts go out to the family involved. We thank you for your patience as we continue to conduct a thorough investigation. In the meantime, the Sullivan Lift remains closed,”

Photo Credit: Lift Blog

