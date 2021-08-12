Let’s face it: the summer of 2021 has been an absolute washout for just about everyone based in the UK and Europe. Yes, there’s been a few scorcher days, but they’ve been sandwiched between weeks of rain of biblical proportions. But, the end is in sight – the evenings are drawing in and there’s only 20-weeks until Christmas. This means one thing: summer’s coming to an end and our old friend winter will be back in no time.

With the end of summer in sight, our friends at Crystal are going the extra mile to give you one more reason to get your 21/22 winter season skiing and snowboarding holiday booked. Starting this week, they’re offering 30% off ski pass and equipment hire for the coming winter season.

Winter 21/22 is just around the corner. Photo: Ed Blomfield

You’re getting nowhere in resort without the essentials of ski / snowboard equipment and lift passes, so it’s great to grab savings on these ski holiday essentials – and 30%, in our eyes, is a good chunk of dosh throw into the après beer kitty.

And yes, we get it; booking any kind of holiday these days is a worrying, and quite confusing, task to say the least. This is where Crystal has got your back – they’re offering low deposits and free amendments all of which has the ATOL golden seal of approval, helping you book and travel with confidence.

