Sir Bradley Wiggins is set to swap the competitive world of cycling for the not-so competitive world of primetime television ski jumping as he clips in to take on on Channel 4’s ‘The Jump’.

Well, we guess he is at least used to the lycra.

Wiggins is now the most decorated Olympian in British history after grabbing his fifth gold and eighth overall medal in Rio last summer.

He forms a line up that also includes ex-Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler, Paralympic cycling and athletics medallist Kadeena Cox, Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones, former England rugby captain Jason Robinson and Olympic gymnast Louis Smith.

The full line up for the show, in alphabetical order, is as follows: