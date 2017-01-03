Didn’t See That Coming! | Sir Bradley Wiggins is Going on Channel 4’s ‘The Jump’ - Mpora

Didn’t See That Coming! | Sir Bradley Wiggins is Going on Channel 4’s ‘The Jump’

"Just don't call me a celebrity..."

Sir Bradley Wiggins is set to swap the competitive world of cycling for the not-so competitive world of primetime television ski jumping as he clips in to take on on Channel 4’s ‘The Jump’.

Well, we guess he is at least used to the lycra.

Wiggins is now the most decorated Olympian in British history after grabbing his fifth gold and eighth overall medal in Rio last summer.

He forms a line up that also includes ex-Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler, Paralympic cycling and athletics medallist Kadeena Cox, Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones, former England rugby captain Jason Robinson and Olympic gymnast Louis Smith.

The full line up for the show, in alphabetical order, is as follows:

  • Caprice Bourret – model and entrepreneur
  • Lydia Bright – The Only Way Is Essex star
  • Kadeena Cox – Paralympic cycling and athletics medallist
  • Mark Dolan – comedian
  • Robbie Fowler – former Liverpool and England footballer
  • Josie Gibson – Big Brother 2010 winner
  • Jade Jones – Olympic taekwondo champion
  • Spencer Matthews – former Made In Chelsea star
  • Emma Parker-Bowles – TV presenter
  • Jason Robinson – former England rugby captain
  • Louis Smith – Olympic gymnast
  • Gareth Thomas – ex-Welsh rugby international player
  • Bradley Wiggins – retired Olympic cyclist
  • Vogue Williams – model, presenter and radio DJ

The news comes just six days after Brad officially announced his retirement from cycling, stating: “I’ve met my idols and ridden alongside the best for 20 years.

Bradley Wiggins signs autographs for a screaming group of school kids… Photo: Stuart Kenny

“2016 is the end of the road for this chapter. Onwards and upwards. Kids from Kilburn don’t win Olympic golds and the Tour de France! They do now.”

‘The Jump’ was plagued with controversy last series after an array of injuries to the likes of Tina Hobley, Beth Tweddle and Rebecca Adlington, and 2010 Big Brother winner Josie Gibson – who we haven’t heard of until right now and who has someone managed to find herself on the same line up as a bunch of Olympians – has already been photographed tomahawking down the slopes.

Photo: Wikipedia.org – Jans Canon

Wiggins himself has spoken out about how skiing is another of his “big passions”, and said: “It was a mix of that and the other committed names this year that made me want to sign up.

“Major retiring Olympians such as Sir Steve Redgrave have also trodden this path. I see this as a sporting challenge and want to go out there and win.”

In true Brad style, he added: “Just don’t call me a celebrity.”

