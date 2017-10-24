Dolomiti Superski Guide | Here's Why Italy's Largest Ski Area is the Place to Go This Winter - Mpora

The Dolomites are one of the world’s great mountain ranges. For decades skiers from all over the world have been drawn in by the distinctive red rocks, the wide open slopes and the charming villages steeped in history. Good food, great wine and amazing snow, the Dolomites has it all. It’s no wonder that UNESCO named it a World Heritage site recently, or that James Bond himself decided to come skiing here as far back as the early 80s.

But the appeal of the Dolomites isn’t just about the rich history or the glories of the past. This year the Dolomiti Superski Area, which brings together 12 ski resports and 50 separate villages and their surrounding slopes, is investing heavily in new technology. With 1,200km of pistes Dolomiti Superski is already one of the largest ski areas in the world, but with its new app and a redeveloped website for 2017-18 it’s also becoming one of the most futuristic.

“It’s no wonder that UNESCO named it a World Heritage site recently, or that James Bond came skiing here”

The 3D Super Ski App

First off there’s the brand new app. Download this on your smartphone (it’s compatible with both Android and iOS) and you can wave goodbye to the frustrations of fumbling with a wet paper piste map. There are detailed 3D maps of all 12 ski areas that make up the Dolomiti Superski zone, and the app uses your phone’s GPS to tell you exactly where you are.