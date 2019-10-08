Flex: 130

Last: 102 mm

Cuff Range: 55˚

Forward Lean: 11˚ or 17˚

BSL: 308 mm (27/27.5)

Binding Compatibility: All touring bindings

Weight (per boot): 1550g

Price: £675

Why we chose the Dynafit Hoji Free: Effortless ski/walk mode change overs for a freeride boot

There’s not much that turns heads in the ski boot department quite like ski boot genius Eric ‘Hoji’ Hjorleifson announcing his all new boot design in conjunction with Dynafit.

This is not just another ski boot. It’s been five years in the making, with Hoji creating “Frankenboot” versions of the already legendary Vulcan boot in order to create his ideal ski boot. It’s all lead to this, the Hoji Free.

If you’re unaware of the skiing master that is Eric Hjorleifson, Eric is a long-time professional skier who frequently appears in Matchstick Productions films year after year.

Most important to know, in this context at least, is that Eric is a known tinkerer at heart and has long been tweaking his boots so that they ski the way he wants them to. For the Hoji Free, Dynafit have sat up and listened to Hoji’s ideas on what makes a good ski boot; a smart move, if you ask us.

“The ski community made their voices heard, without resorting to violence”

Although the Hoji Free is all new for 2019 – 2020, it’s technically a follow-up from the Hoji Pro Tour. The Pro Tour, while decent, had a few niggly frustrations – such as the fact it could only be used in tech bindings and required specific crampons for mountaineerings due to the lack of a toe welt.

The ski community made their voices heard, without resorting to violence, and we’re happy to report that Dynafit listened. Rather than overlook the feature again, the Hoji Free comes packing a toe welt – meaning its full 130 flex rating can be used within downhill-focused bindings such as the Atomic Shift or Tyrolia Adrenalin.