Skiing

Dynafit Hoji Free 2019 – 2020 Boot | Review

Get to know the Hoji Lock on the Dynafit Hoji Free – it's a thing of beauty

Flex: 130
Last: 102 mm
Cuff Range: 55˚
Forward Lean: 11˚ or 17˚
BSL: 308 mm (27/27.5)
Binding Compatibility: All touring bindings
Weight (per boot): 1550g
Price: £675

Website: dynafit.com

Why we chose the Dynafit Hoji Free: Effortless ski/walk mode change overs for a freeride boot

There’s not much that turns heads in the ski boot department quite like ski boot genius Eric ‘Hoji’ Hjorleifson announcing his all new boot design in conjunction with Dynafit.

This is not just another ski boot. It’s been five years in the making, with Hoji creating “Frankenboot” versions of the already legendary Vulcan boot in order to create his ideal ski boot. It’s all lead to this, the Hoji Free.

If you’re unaware of the skiing master that is Eric Hjorleifson, Eric is a long-time professional skier who frequently appears in Matchstick Productions films year after year.

Most important to know, in this context at least, is that Eric is a known tinkerer at heart and has long been tweaking his boots so that they ski the way he wants them to. For the Hoji Free, Dynafit have sat up and listened to Hoji’s ideas on what makes a good ski boot; a smart move, if you ask us.

“The ski community made their voices heard, without resorting to violence”

Although the Hoji Free is all new for 2019 – 2020, it’s technically a follow-up from the Hoji Pro Tour. The Pro Tour, while decent, had a few niggly frustrations – such as the fact it could only be used in tech bindings and required specific crampons for mountaineerings due to the lack of a toe welt.

The ski community made their voices heard, without resorting to violence, and we’re happy to report that Dynafit listened. Rather than overlook the feature again, the Hoji Free comes packing a toe welt – meaning its full 130 flex rating can be used within downhill-focused bindings such as the Atomic Shift or Tyrolia Adrenalin.

The main feature of this boot is of course the Hoji Lock. It’s the ski/walk mechanism that does so much more than just flip the boot between ski/walk modes. Just in one flick of this lever: the cuff is closed, booster strap tightened and bar locked in to become the backbone of rearward stability. Whilst that is happening on the outside, an internal cuff is pulled up to lock the boot off into ski mode. All of this gives the boot some seriously impressive progressive flex – the engineers out there will love the internal mechanical stuff happening inside this beauty.

“The engineers out there will love the internal mechanical stuff”

This flex really is superb, and one of the biggest selling points of the boot. Starting soft, the flex soon ramps up in stiffness allowing you to really drive into the boots and skis – a world away from that typical “brick wall” feeling of traditional touring boots.

A brand new SIDAS liner has also been added to the new Hoji Free, improving the stiffness slightly whilst helping Dynafit keep the weight down.

This is a serious boot that can not only charge hard and keep up with some of the finest skiers on the planet (Hoji), it also tours extremely well in its weight class with a near frictionless 55 degrees range.

Pair these up with a 100 mm or larger mid to heavyweight ski, add on a Shift or ST Rotation 10, and you’ve got yourself a seriously capable freeride setup that’ll be well suited to charging in all conditions.

Hoji Lock retightens the cuff strap and lever

Industry Insider

Mark Mitchell, Dynafit Sales Rep

“Building on the huge success from last seasons Hoji Pro Tour, we are launching the Hoji Free for 19/20.

“We took the class leading Hoji Walk mechanism and built a new 102mm freeride focussed lower which when combined with the Sidas liner gives you a 130 flex freeride machine that transitions into walk mode with just one lever and goes uphill with the best of them. We have also added the toe welt to allow use in not only pin bindings but all types of other touring bindings. It is the holy grail freeride touring boot.”

