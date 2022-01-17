Featured Image Credit: Timo Jarvinien

There aren’t many partnerships more synonymous with the freeskiing scene than Faction and Candide Thovox. Spend some time skiing in La Clusaz and you’re almost guaranteed to see someone clicked into a pair of CT’s at every lift queue you join. But today, Candide announced that this partnership will be coming to a close.

Candide partnered up with Faction back in 2012, with the launch of the FA|CT collab. This ‘CT’ range first included three pairs of skis – the CT 3.0, 1.0 and 0.5 and soon became one of Faction’s most popular series of skis. The combination of a rowdy flex pattern, with a playful shaping profile, gave skiers the best shot at reproducing the legendary One Of Those Days edits (you can watch all of those again further down the page).

These days, the CT range is made up of eight pairs of skis, spanning everything from Candide’s favourite 5.0 powder ski (the one you see in most of his edits), to a kid’s CT 1.0 JR. The range can take a big chunk of credit for establishing Faction as the heavyweight freeski brand it is today.

Credit: Timo Jarvinien

Credit: Timo Jarvinien

We’re sure this legendary range will live on, but we’re also stoked to hear about what’s on the horizon for the man himself. Candide has recently launched his Candide Collection of outerwear inspired by his signature style, and we could see his influence and knowledge of ski design being channelled into his own range of skis. Stay tuned for more.

Also, we’ve decided to plonk some of our favourite Candide Thovex videos below. Why? Well, because sometimes it’s not about shedding a tear for what we’ve lost but about smiling for what we had. Seriously, we can’t wait to see what paths Candide, and the Faction Skis team, cook up next.

One Of Those Days 3