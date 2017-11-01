Pyeongchang Olympic Ski & Snowboard Slopestyle Course | First Look - Mpora

All images by Schneestern

It’s now only 100 days until the five-ring circus fires up again, this time in South Korea. As well as the usual events (slopestyle, halfpipe, boardercross and bonkers lycraboarding), Big Air is now in the mix. But today we’re looking at slopestyle, as the course plans have just been made public. And they are, it is safe to say, fairly bonkers.

Overview of the full course

At first glance we appear to be looking at the standard ‘three rail sections followed by three kicker sections’ approach.

“Their slogan this time is ‘Passion: Connected.‘ which is only marginally less terrible than Sochi’s ‘Hot. Cool. Yours.‘…”

However, it looks like the powers that be have realised that one cast-iron way to make people really not give a damn about competitive snowboarding or skiing (aside from the multiple governing bodies, confusing tour structure and endless controversy) is to make the events themselves boring.

So they’ve done something about it – and frankly, it looks like it’s going to fully shit on the Russian doll thing from Sochi. Let’s take a closer look at each section…