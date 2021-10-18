Full Tilt First Chair GW 100 Ski Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review - Mpora

Full Tilt First Chair GW 100 Ski Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review

The new and updated First Chair 100 is a fantastic all-mountain boot

Why we chose the Full Tilt First Chair GW 100: Versatile, comfortable, progressive

Flex:100
Last: 99 mm
BSL: 310 (27)
Binding Compatibility: WTR certified alpine bindings
Weight (per boot): 2,050
Price: £350

Updated for 2021, the First Chair 100 replaces the successful First Chair 8. Given its flex rating of 100, it sits in the middle of Full Tilt’s First Chair family, offering a great freeride and freestyle boot for strong intermediates, or lightweight advanced skiers.

Full Tilt First Chair GW 100 Build

There’s a lot going on with this boot, meaning you’re getting a huge amount of bang for your buck considering the £350 price tag.

First up is that now-legendary Full Tilt three-piece flex. If you’re unaware, this three-piece flex drives the majority of the flex from the tongue. This tongue features a ribbed design that promises a smoother, linear flex from start to finish. Imagine how the corner of a flexible straw doesn’t buckle or distort – this is the exact same principle applied to this tongue, only it’s stiffer than a plastic straw.

If you’ve previously had shin bang nightmares on your ski trips, then a Full Tilt boot is certainly a good starting point to eliminate this dreaded pain thanks to this smooth, and progressive, flex in the tongue.

Another feature that helps to reduce the pains of shin bang is the liner, and Full Tilt scores full marks on the liner game. Not going down the route of creating their own sub-par liners, Full Tilt have enlisted the experience of Vancouver-based liner experts, Intuition.

This Intuition liner has been designed with 4 mm of closed cell foam, ensuring your foot stays warm, comfortable and sweat-free throughout a day in resort. This medium density foam gives a firm and responsive ride when you do decide to put the pedal to the metal and open out the turns.

Sitting beneath the liner is a thin layer of soft rubber in the sole of the shell, replacing a traditional boot board. This shock absorbing rubber will help to smooth out any unwanted bumps and vibrations, while giving a comfortable platform to cushion landings when you decide to bring these kicks into the park.

The whole boot is buckled up through Full Tilt’s widetrack buckle system. This offers a relatively minimalistic design and keeps the front of the boot looking clean. The layout does take a bit of figuring out, especially if you’re coming from a traditional ladder system, but once you’ve got the hang of it, you’ll be able to fine tune your fit no bother.

Full Tilt First Chair GW 100 Fit

Featuring Full Tilt’s FTS (Full Tilt Soul), the First Chair 100 fits similar to many other FT boots on the market; with that classic 99 mm last. Full Tilt has spaced out the toe box a little in the First Chair, giving the boot a little more all-day comfort.

Who Is The Full Tilt First Chair GW 100 For?

This is a great ski boot that can do just about anything a resort skier requires. Its 100 flex rating is ideal for those lightweight, or intermediate, skiers who are looking for a slightly softer flexing boot. The addition of a GripWalk sole unit makes it capable of hiking to lines, while the increased shock absorption means the boots are also comfortable in the air.

What Is The Full Tilt First Chair GW 100 Good At?

Versatility: 9/10
Comfort: 8/10
Performance: 8/10

