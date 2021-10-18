Why we chose the Full Tilt First Chair GW 100: Versatile, comfortable, progressive

Flex:100

Last: 99 mm

BSL: 310 (27)

Binding Compatibility: WTR certified alpine bindings

Weight (per boot): 2,050

Price: £350

Updated for 2021, the First Chair 100 replaces the successful First Chair 8. Given its flex rating of 100, it sits in the middle of Full Tilt’s First Chair family, offering a great freeride and freestyle boot for strong intermediates, or lightweight advanced skiers.

Full Tilt First Chair GW 100 Build

There’s a lot going on with this boot, meaning you’re getting a huge amount of bang for your buck considering the £350 price tag.

First up is that now-legendary Full Tilt three-piece flex. If you’re unaware, this three-piece flex drives the majority of the flex from the tongue. This tongue features a ribbed design that promises a smoother, linear flex from start to finish. Imagine how the corner of a flexible straw doesn’t buckle or distort – this is the exact same principle applied to this tongue, only it’s stiffer than a plastic straw.

If you’ve previously had shin bang nightmares on your ski trips, then a Full Tilt boot is certainly a good starting point to eliminate this dreaded pain thanks to this smooth, and progressive, flex in the tongue.

Another feature that helps to reduce the pains of shin bang is the liner, and Full Tilt scores full marks on the liner game. Not going down the route of creating their own sub-par liners, Full Tilt have enlisted the experience of Vancouver-based liner experts, Intuition.