Photo: Steve McKenna

Glencoe Mountain resort in the Scottish Highlands have just launched a crowdfunding campaign that they believe could change the future of UK skiing and snowboarding forever – by guaranteeing a snow-sure start date and end date to their season.

Glencoe is the oldest ski and snowboard area in Scotland, established back in 1956, but after one of their worst winters on record in 2016 the resort is now looking to move into the modern age by raising funds for a ‘TechnoAlpin Snowfactory’, a unit capable of making 100 cubic meters of snow per day in temperatures of up to 25 degrees and, unlike conventional snow cannons, capable of operating in mild, wet and windy conditions.

“Last year we only managed 32 days skiing and probably only nine of those days were what you’d call proper skiing,” said Andy Meldrum, owner and managing director of Glencoe Mountain, speaking to Mpora. “The rest was very, very Scottish, which is code for lots of mud and not a lot of snow.

“We did a bit of research and realised the only way we could ever do something about a season like that was to go down the route of the Snowfactory. Our snow cannons aren’t made for the Scottish climate. A Snowfactory can churn out up to 100 cubic metres of snow in a hurricane. I think it really will be a game changer for Scottish skiing.