HEAD KORE Jacket and Bib Pants | Review

Why we chose the HEAD KORE Jacket and Bib Pants: The Intelligent Apparel Membrane, the freeride functionality, the protection and general sense of durability.
Price (Jacket): £500 / €550
BUY HERE
Price (Pants): £360 / €400 / $450
BUY HERE
HEAD, it’s fair to say, has been knocking about for a while. Founded in Baltimore, way back in 1950 by the excellently-named aeronautical engineer Howard Head, the brand has now accumulated over 70 years experience in the art of making stuff. Howard was a pioneer in bringing aviation materials to the world of ski and tennis racket manufacturing. Ever wondered why you’re not still sliding about the mountains on big wooden planks? You owe Mr HH a debt of gratitude.
“The brand is now working to properly elevate what a ski jacket and pants combo can be”
In the same way HEAD pushed the envelope in ski design, and helped to instigate a revolution from the norm, the brand is now working to properly elevate what a ski jacket and pants combo can be. The KORE Jacket and Pants have been made to tackle the toughest freeride conditions around and are a genuinely excellent option for ski tourers.
HEAD KORE Jacket
The HEAD Kore Jacket wants you to get up off your backside, look off towards a mountainous horizon, and get fully stuck in. It talks the talk, and it very much walks the walk as well. Allow us to explain why we’re loving this offering from HEAD.
Materials
The headline act here, in terms of materials, is the IAM Membrane. IAM stands for Intelligent Apparel Membrane, and came about after the development team at HEAD Sportswear tested a bunch of existing membranes before coming to the conclusion that they could do it better. There’s a lot of good membranes out there, of course, but HEAD’s IAM Membrane has been tailormade to work in conjunction with their gear.
Why’s IAM good exactly? Well, as well as bringing some elasticity to the mix, it’s impressive because it actually manages to reflect warm air inwards while simultaneously wicking moisture out. In short, it creates and maintains the perfect inner-climate for the wearer; ensuring comfort on the hill from sunrise to sunset. The membrane serves up a waterproofing and breathability rating of 20,000k / 20,000k.
“The headline act here, in terms of materials, is the IAM Membrane”
The main fabric of the HEAD KORE Jacket is 86% polyamide and 14% elastane. This serves up a decent balance of protective and freedom-enhancing properties within the jacket. The 3L plain Cordura weave with DWR elevates the combative, tough, and ready-for-anything nature of the product even further.
Share