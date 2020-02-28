Pictured: Piste and quiet in Rusutsu. Photo: Jack Clayton

Dazed and confused with jet lag, like I’ve just gone nine rounds with Taiho (winner of 45 consecutive matches in the late sixties and widely considered the greatest sumo wrestler of all time) we arrive late afternoon in Rusutsu, dump our bags in our room, get changed and immediately head out for some evening skiing. There’s a great night skiing area in these parts and, driven on by nothing but the addictive feeling of being in Japan and the adrenaline rush of putting some turns in under floodlights so far from home, we go on until way after dark. By the time we’re done, our extremities are cold; really cold.

“Maybe I died in the night. Maybe I’m literally dead. Maybe this is Heaven”

The next day, as well as finding time to sample some cheeky tree runs (“when in Rome,” and all that), we also give a bit of time over to trying out the pistes. They are, for the most part, very quiet and very nice to ride. Despite Rusutsu’s modest top elevation of 994m the quality of its snow, and the snow of Hokkaido in general, is out of the world good. That’s down to its proximity to Russia, and the fact its essentially on a Siberian wind frontline. Due to this constant source of cold coming in, even a bit of snow here stays dry and powdery for far longer; resulting in slopes that feel magic underfoot.

Next up, Niseko; Japan’s largest and most famous ski resort. Arriving in the late afternoon, it’s another case of deja vu as we quickly check into our hotel – the supremely luxurious Park Hyatt Niseko – before heading out to sample the area’s night ski offerings.

Pictured: Hanazono Powder Guide. Photo: Jack Clayton

The biggest night-skiing area in Japan, throughout the main season here you can ski everyday on numerous floodlit slopes between Hirafu Gondola mountain station and Hirafu Village. It’s another epic evening for our crew, one that will live long in the memory (top tip on the après skiing front here – check out Bar Gyu+, a cool little speakeasy that you enter through a tiny fridge door).

The following morning we meet up with Hanazono Powder Guides and experience their exclusive “First Tracks” service. The service allows you access to the Hanazono lifts one whole hour before the public, giving you the opportunity to indulge in some of the freshest, best, and most peaceful laps of your life. The slopes are immaculate and, for a moment, I’m struck by a “Shit. Maybe I died in the night. Maybe I’m literally dead. Maybe this is Heaven” feeling.

If, by the way, you’ve ever fancied riding the iconic ‘Strawberry Fields’ (supposedly named in honour of a local snowboarder who would always sing The Beatles’ classic anthem) then this is the place to do it.