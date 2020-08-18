Turning your passion for skiing into a career – it’s a dream every kid shares at least once in their life. But, more often than not, most only get as far as working as a chalet host, baking canapés for the Bonavich-Vos families’ fifth ski trip of the year. Roll up James (Jim) Adlington, who has made the seasonaire-life his year-round day job after founding British born Planks Clothing.

After noticing a shift in popularity from snowboarding to freeskiing, James set about starting up Planks – a rider-owned ski clothing company that puts inclusivity at the heart of what they do. And this inclusive approach is clear to see when you’re out shredding in the European resorts; all the younger skiers are usually clad head to toe in Planks kit.

Pictured: James Adlington

These grassroots foundations have stood Planks well as they’ve grown from strength to strength in recent years, signing international athletes such as: Mike Rowland, Real Skifi, and of course, the man who’s slapping the UK flag at the top of the freestyle scene, James ‘Woodsy’ Woods.

So how exactly did Jim come to setting up one of Britain’s most successful ski brands and how could you look to do something similar yourself? Well, the good folk over at Surfdome are giving you the chance to put these questions to Jim, over on their Instagram channel.

If you’ve got a question that you’d like Jim to answer, then drop a comment on the Instagram post below to make sure they’re aired during the live stream. Otherwise, we’ll see you over on the Surfdome Instagram account @ 19:00 (GMT) Wednesday evening.

