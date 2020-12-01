Jesper Tjäder's Game Show | Swedish Freestyle Skier Wakes Up On Japanese TV - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Jesper Tjäder’s Game Show | Swedish Freestyle Skier Wakes Up On Japanese TV

Remember the old BBC One show Hole In The Wall? This is that, but with really good skiing

What happens when you combine Sweden’s very own Jesper Tjäder, one of our favourite freestyle skiers no less, with a Japanese-style game show? Entertainment, baby. It’s called entertainment.

‘Jesper Tjäder’s Game Show’ sees our man Jesper wake up as a contestant on a quirky Japanese game show, one where his skills on skis are pushed to their absolute limits. If you’ve ever seen the memorable but short-lived programme ‘Hole In The Wall’, hosted by Anton du Beke, you’ll know what’s going on here. If you’ve ever seen ‘The Wall’ hosted by Danny Dyer, well… that’s actually not like this.

“This is pure circus-act escapism and, actually, it’s exactly what the doctor ordered”

In a year where the misery-inducing turds have, with a few bright exceptions, piled up like the contents of a Reading Music Festival toilet cubicle circa 2011, it’s nice to just sit back and enjoy a bit of skiing silliness. This is pure circus-act escapism and, actually, it’s exactly what the doctor ordered.

If you’re not familiar with Jesper’s work, let’s sum him up for you. Firstly, he’s a Slopestyle World Cup winner. Secondly, he’s an X Games medalist. Thirdly, he’s famous for his next level riding and creative approach. Fourthly, and by no means least interestingly of all, he’s unbelievably good at skiing rails. Watch Unrailistic 2, if you don’t believe us. It’s really (raily), really (raily), good.

Credit: Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool
Credit: Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool
Credit: Adam Klingeteg / Red Bull Content Pool

You May Also Like

Ski 100 | Introducing The Best Ski Gear And Equipment For Winter 2020 / 2021

Best Ski Jackets For 2020-2021

Share

Topics:

Action Sports article video

Related Articles

The Environment

The Case For Plastic? | Don't Believe The Propaganda

Online retailer becomes 99% plastic free and takes a stand against those championing plastics

The Case For Plastic? | Why You Shouldn't Swallow The Propaganda
Surfing

Connected By Water | The Big Wave Safety Movement

How big wave surfing bounced back from a tragic incident in 2011

Connected By Water | The Story Behind The Big Wave Safety Movement
Skiing

Zermatt To Verbier | Ski Touring The PDG

The Faction Collective are up to their usual tricks with their latest ski film masterpiece

Zermatt to Verbier | The Faction Crew Ski Tour Across The Legendary High Alpine Traverse
Skiing

Freeride World Tour | Watch The Top 10 Cliffs

Want to see some skiers send it off some cliffs? You've come to the right place

Freeride World Tour | Top 10 Cliffs Of All Time
Skiing

Sammy Carlson | See The Power Of 'Resilience'

You need to watch the new Sammy Carlson film. It's really, very, good

Sammy Carlson | Discover The Power Of 'Resilience' In New Quiksilver Film
Skiing

Powder Skis | Best For Winter 20/21

A guide to the best skis for powder, and why they're perfect for skiing in the deep stuff.

Best Powder Skis 2020 – 2021 | Buyer's Guide
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production