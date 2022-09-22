K2 Dispatch LT Touring Boot 2022 - 2023 | Review - Mpora

K2 Dispatch LT Touring Boot 2022 – 2023 | Review

K2’s reinvented touring boot provides the ultimate daily boot for anyone searching for tracks outside of the boundaries

Why we chose the K2 Dispatch LT: Lightweight, solid flex, good walk mode

Flex: 6/10 (Roughly 110)
Last: 100mm
Cuff Range: 60 Degree
Forward Lean: 9-15 degrees
Outsole: Vibram 9523
Weight (per boot): 1,520g
Price: $799

There is so much to discuss when looking at K2’s new ski boot fleet for the 22/23 season, and the inclusion of a new touring range certainly comes at the top of the list. The Dispatch boot fills the void of an outright ski touring boot. It’s ideal for long backcountry missions and deep, untouched, powder. It’s a setup that K2 was previously missing from their roster. 

Weighing in at an incredible 1,520g per boot, these boots provide an effortless and intuitive experience on long ascents. It’s completely hassle free thanks to K2’s easy-to-use walk-to-ride mode. A Dynafit certified insert in the toe and heel are fully integrated into the shell mould of the Dispatch boot, and provides the most authentic touring feel. Also, a Vibram outsole is attached for the uppermost grip and durability; leaving the door open for bootpacking if the adventure takes you further than touring skins can take you. 

2-piece construction is the most commonly used formula on the ski boots market, although it’s worth pointing out that the 3 piece construction is sometimes seen in touring boots. K2 have kept it simple here with a lightweight cuff and clog in order to keep the weight to a minimum. If it isn’t broke, why fix it? 

Packaged in a pebax shell, found in the Mindbender collection, this shell material helps reduce the weight significantly. It’s also fully mouldable by boot fitting professionals, for anyone who looking to fine tune the fit and optimise comfort for long days on the hill.

Out of the box, the Dispatch measures in with a 100mm last width. The anatomically developed shell delivers firm heel hold for a medium-lasted boot which, in turn, prevents heel rubbing when you’re performing strides up the snow. With the development of a new boot comes a new liner too, K2’s Tourfit Liner is an ultra-light, fully mouldable, liner which is designed to deliver comfort right from the word go. It has the properties to be custom fit around common irregularities in the typical skier’s feet.

Designed outright for touring and backcountry performance, the Dispatch is tailored for the feet of skiers who will want to use this boot as their daily driver. Ideal if every day in the mountains involves touring missions, and little to no lift usage. 60 degrees range of motion when in walk mode, and ISO 9523 soles make for a fantastic touring boot.

In the market for a touring boot that will maximise uphill efficiency and powder performance in the same package? Look no further than K2’s new creation. 

Touring: 8/10
Power: 8/10
Comfort: 9/10

