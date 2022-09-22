Why we chose the K2 Dispatch LT: Lightweight, solid flex, good walk mode

Flex: 6/10 (Roughly 110)

Last: 100mm

Cuff Range: 60 Degree

Forward Lean: 9-15 degrees

Outsole: Vibram 9523

Weight (per boot): 1,520g

Price: $799

There is so much to discuss when looking at K2’s new ski boot fleet for the 22/23 season, and the inclusion of a new touring range certainly comes at the top of the list. The Dispatch boot fills the void of an outright ski touring boot. It’s ideal for long backcountry missions and deep, untouched, powder. It’s a setup that K2 was previously missing from their roster.

Weighing in at an incredible 1,520g per boot, these boots provide an effortless and intuitive experience on long ascents. It’s completely hassle free thanks to K2’s easy-to-use walk-to-ride mode. A Dynafit certified insert in the toe and heel are fully integrated into the shell mould of the Dispatch boot, and provides the most authentic touring feel. Also, a Vibram outsole is attached for the uppermost grip and durability; leaving the door open for bootpacking if the adventure takes you further than touring skins can take you.

2-piece construction is the most commonly used formula on the ski boots market, although it’s worth pointing out that the 3 piece construction is sometimes seen in touring boots. K2 have kept it simple here with a lightweight cuff and clog in order to keep the weight to a minimum. If it isn’t broke, why fix it?