Why we chose the K2 Mindbender 89Ti W: Powerful, damp, women’s-specific

Lengths (cm): 146, 152, 158, 164 & 170

Sidecut (mm): 130 / 89 / 114 (164 cm)

Radius: 13m (164 cm)

Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker

Price: £565

It’s fair to say that the Mindbender range from K2 has quickly become a favourite amongst advanced – expert skiers, largely thanks to its powerful titanal construction. The range covers everything from all-mountain rippers to powder chargers. But where the titanal construction really comes into its own is within a narrow, hard snow focused platform, like this the K2 Mindbender 89Ti W.

The K2 Mindbender 89Ti has been designed as the only tools you need to rip when the snow forecast is looking pretty lean. Featuring K2’s extremely capable Y-Beam technology, a subtle rocker profile and updated core construction, the Mindbender 89Ti is one of our favourite hard snow specific skis for this winter.

K2 Mindbender 89Ti W Build

If the Y-Beam name is all new to you, let me give you a quick rundown of this technology and how it creates such an energetic and powerful ride. Compared to a traditional full-spanning sheet of titanal, the Y-Beam laminate has been contoured in certain areas to provide that titanal power exactly where you need it (out towards the tips and tails).

K2 has updated this Y-Beam tech for this season, giving the design a bit of a trim down to save weight. It looks pretty similar to last years’ design, but K2 has moved more metal towards the tips and tails, while removing mass from the centre, to give a two-pronged trident look. The tails see a touch less metal coverage, with heavily contoured sections stretching towards the ends.