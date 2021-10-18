Why we chose the K2 Recon 120: Energetic, agile, versatile

Flex:120

Last: 100

BSL: 316 mm (27.5)

Binding Compatibility: WTR certified alpine bindings

Weight (per boot): 1,700g

Price: £450

Normally, if you’re after a high-performance downhill ski boot, you’re forced to look at heavier boots for a boost in stiffness. But now, thanks to the development of some clever plastics and shell structures, K2 has managed to develop the Recon range – a range of boots that keep the weight incredibly low, without sacrificing an ounce of downhill performance.

These, the K2 Recon 120 offer a precise fit, responsive flex pattern and a lack of weight, for skiers who prefer to remain fast and light on their feet for energetic power across the mountain.

K2 Recon 120 Build

The bulk of the weight saving has been achieved through K2’s PowerLite shell. This brand-new shell has been custom made to keep the weight low in the Recon series. It’s made up from four different TPU, which all vary in thickness and stiffness, to strike a balance between agility and power.

This essentially means that K2 has opted for a thinner, and slightly softer, TPU where power transmission isn’t required, while boosting the stiffness with a thicker TPU where it is needed. Being TPU, the Recon 120 still retains the high levels of customisation that boot fitters around the world know and love.