K2 Recon 120 Ski Boots 2021 – 2022 | Review

Skiing

K2 Recon 120 Ski Boots 2021 – 2022 | Review

The K2 Recon 120 provides an energetic ride without a weight sacrifice

Why we chose the K2 Recon 120: Energetic, agile, versatile

Flex:120
Last: 100
BSL: 316 mm (27.5)
Binding Compatibility: WTR certified alpine bindings
Weight (per boot): 1,700g
Price: £450

Normally, if you’re after a high-performance downhill ski boot, you’re forced to look at heavier boots for a boost in stiffness. But now, thanks to the development of some clever plastics and shell structures, K2 has managed to develop the Recon range – a range of boots that keep the weight incredibly low, without sacrificing an ounce of downhill performance.

These, the K2 Recon 120 offer a precise fit, responsive flex pattern and a lack of weight, for skiers who prefer to remain fast and light on their feet for energetic power across the mountain.

K2 Recon 120 Build

The bulk of the weight saving has been achieved through K2’s PowerLite shell. This brand-new shell has been custom made to keep the weight low in the Recon series. It’s made up from four different TPU, which all vary in thickness and stiffness, to strike a balance between agility and power.

This essentially means that K2 has opted for a thinner, and slightly softer, TPU where power transmission isn’t required, while boosting the stiffness with a thicker TPU where it is needed. Being TPU, the Recon 120 still retains the high levels of customisation that boot fitters around the world know and love.

Further reinforcement sits at the back of the boot, where the Powerfuse Spyne runs for almost the entire length of the back of the cuff. This Y shaped support has been designed to provide strength and power when you’re flexing into the cuff of the boot, while giving you a bit of much-needed assurance for those times you find yourself caught in the backseat.

The Precision Fit Pro liner comes pre-moulded with K2’s Ultralon heat-moldable foam. This  tongue liner features a stiffer foam in the tongue (where you want the power), with plenty of foam around the ankle to keep the heel in place.

K2 Recon 120 Fit

Fit wise, the K2 Recon 120 comes in a 100 mm last. This will provide enough comfort for a wide range of skiers but, as mentioned earlier in the review, if you do have issues with the fit then the TPU’s ability to take a boot-punch means that skilled bootfitters will be able to do a range of work on these to get the fit right on the money.

Thanks to that PowerLite shell, a softer TPU sits towards the instep. This not only makes the boots that bit easier to slide your foot into, but will also relieve a bit of pressure for those with higher insteps. 

Who Is The K2 Recon 120 For?

This is a seriously exciting boot release from K2. If you’ve previously groaned about the feeling of skiing with a pair of breeze blocks on your feet, then you’re going to love the energetic feeling of these boots. The blend of agility and performance is something that’s previously been reserved to ski touring boots; now it comes in an alpine boot package.

What Is The K2 Recon 120 Good At?

Weight: 9/10
Performance: 8/10
Versatility: 8/10

