Why we chose the Lange RX 110 W: Women’s-specific fit, technical, comfortable

Flex: 110

Last: 100 mm (97 mm ‘LV’ available)

BSL: 296 mm (25)

Binding Compatibility: WTR certified alpine bindings

Weight (per boot): 1,860g

Price: £380

Lange has taken their experience in creating World Cup winning race boots, and brought it into a more comfortable package in the women’s Lange RX 110 W. This boot has been built from the ground up with an all-new women-specific fit, ensuring comfort and pressure is managed for long days in resort and beyond.

Lange RX 110 W Build

Lange began this women’s-specific fit by first addressing any potential liner fitting issues. The Dual 3D liner has been pre-shaped to match the inner shell. This eliminates any dead space between the liner and the shell, providing precise and accurate power transmission. The anatomical shaping of the liner also means that it hugs the foot naturally for a more comfortable fit.

The liner also features Shin Control; a women-specific feature that helps to distribute shin pressure in the tongue over a large surface area as you flex into the boot. This, again, results in heightened comfort and an all-round boost in control.

Final note on the women-specific liner is regarding the Thinsulate insulation. Just like the stuff you find in a cosy winter jacket, this synthetic insulation will help to boost the warmth of the boots, particularly in damp and cold conditions. The result? You’ll be able to spend a whole day on the mountains, even in the frigid Candian Rockies, without a worry about cold toes.

It’s great to see Lange put performance at the heart of this boot, not only within the liner, but also in the shell. This shell features Lange’s Dual Core technology – taken straight from their race boot programme. The Dual Core shell is made from a sandwich of three PU plastics: two hard PUs sandwich a softer, and more elastic, PU.