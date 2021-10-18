Lange RX 110 Women’s Ski Boots 2021 – 2022 | Review - Mpora

Lange RX 110 Women’s Ski Boots 2021 – 2022 | Review

The Lange RX 110 W is a performance focused boot with a women-specific fit

Why we chose the Lange RX 110 W: Women’s-specific fit, technical, comfortable 

Flex: 110
Last: 100 mm (97 mm ‘LV’ available)
BSL: 296 mm (25)
Binding Compatibility: WTR certified alpine bindings
Weight (per boot): 1,860g
Lange has taken their experience in creating World Cup winning race boots, and brought it into a more comfortable package in the women’s Lange RX 110 W. This boot has been built from the ground up with an all-new women-specific fit, ensuring comfort and pressure is managed for long days in resort and beyond.

Lange RX 110 W Build

Lange began this women’s-specific fit by first addressing any potential liner fitting issues. The Dual 3D liner has been pre-shaped to match the inner shell. This eliminates any dead space between the liner and the shell, providing precise and accurate power transmission. The anatomical shaping of the liner also means that it hugs the foot naturally for a more comfortable fit.

The liner also features Shin Control; a women-specific feature that helps to distribute shin pressure in the tongue over a large surface area as you flex into the boot. This, again, results in heightened comfort and an all-round boost in control.

Final note on the women-specific liner is regarding the Thinsulate insulation. Just like the stuff you find in a cosy winter jacket, this synthetic insulation will help to boost the warmth of the boots, particularly in damp and cold conditions. The result? You’ll be able to spend a whole day on the mountains, even in the frigid Candian Rockies, without a worry about cold toes.

It’s great to see Lange put performance at the heart of this boot, not only within the liner, but also in the shell. This shell features Lange’s Dual Core technology – taken straight from their race boot programme. The Dual Core shell is made from a sandwich of three PU plastics: two hard PUs sandwich a softer, and more elastic, PU.

This sandwich construction results in a powerful rebound at the end of the turn, as you release the skis underfoot in preparation for the next turn. It’s kind of like the boots are springing you into the next turn, similar to how the rebound of a ski does the same.

The Dual Core shell also means that Lange has been able to select the hardness of plastic on specific areas of the boot. This means that they’ve used a firm and responsive PU around the cuff and ankles, and a softer PU around the instep. This softer PU makes it easier to get in and out of the boot, particularly during cold mornings, and improves the comfort for those with higher insteps.

Lange RX 110 W Fit

The RX 110 W comes in both a 100 mm and 97 mm low volume (LV) last. This boot, the standard 100 mm last, offers a medium volume fit for skis with wider feet, or those who prefer the all-day comfort of a wider boot. If you do prefer the performance-boosting fit of a lower volume last then be sure to check out the Lange RX 110 W LV.

Who Is The Lange RX 110 For?

The Lange RX 100 W is a fantastic boot for lighter weight and intermediate skiers on the hunt for progression. The combination of Lange’s world cup winning technologies and comfort-boosting features make this a hard to beat women’s-specific boot.

What Is The Lange RX 110 W Good At?

Performance: 8/10
Comfort: 9/10
Technology: 9/10

