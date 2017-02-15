Picture via LifeProof.

Imagine, for a second, what it’s like being Kevin Rolland. The French super pipe skier is one of the all time greats when it comes to the X Games history books. During the course of his glittering career, ‘The Flying Frenchman’ has won a whopping seven XG medals (including three golds).

So, what’s it like for Rolland? This short film from LifeProof provides a fascinating insight into the man behind the legend. His passion for the sport of freestyle skiing, and his drive to go bigger and better, is plain for all to see. Watch, learn, and be inspired.