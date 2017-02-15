Living Proof: This Short Film Will Take You Inside The Mind Of X Games Legend Kevin Rolland - Mpora

Skiing

Living Proof: This Short Film Will Take You Inside The Mind Of X Games Legend Kevin Rolland

When it comes to medals on the table, there's not many who can match 'The Flying Frenchman'.

Imagine, for a second, what it’s like being Kevin Rolland. The French super pipe skier is one of the all time greats when it comes to the X Games history books. During the course of his glittering career, ‘The Flying Frenchman’ has won a whopping seven XG medals (including three golds).

So, what’s it like for Rolland? This short film from LifeProof provides a fascinating insight into the man behind the legend. His passion for the sport of freestyle skiing, and his drive to go bigger and better, is plain for all to see. Watch, learn, and be inspired.

