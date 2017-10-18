Lowe Alpine Descent 35 Backpack | Review - Mpora

Skiing

Lowe Alpine Descent 35 Backpack | Review

Designed for freeride skiing and snowboarding, the Descent by Lowe Alpine is made by people who really understand the mountains

When you’re skiing, snowboarding, or simply out adventuring in the backcountry, a good pack can literally be the difference between life and death. When things get a little hairy, having all the gear you need on your back and easily accessible is absolutely key.

Lowe Alpine was founded by two brothers, Greg and Jeff, who were virtually brought up in the mountains and to say they know a thing or two about what it takes to survive up there would be an understatement. Their knowledge, built from years of experience, was poured into the brand and this is reflected by the products it makes to this day. The Descent pack is no exception.

“Whether you’re layered up for an Alaskan backcountry mission, or dipping under the rope in a t-shirt for some spring shredding, the Descent is going to fit like a glove.”

The first thing you’ll notice on the Descent are the shoulder straps. They look slightly thin and lightweight, but somehow they’re really sturdy and comfortable. This clever design not only saves weight, but also allows the straps to fit the contours of your body, so whether you’re layered up for an Alaskan backcountry mission, or dipping under the rope in a t-shirt for some spring shredding, the Descent is going to fit like a glove.

The main body of the bag is spacious and has numerous compartments to keep your avalanche gear organised and easily accessible should the worst happen. There’s still a lot of room left over in the Descent, even after you’ve put your shovel, beeps, and probe in, ensuring you can still take some extra layers, a bottle of water, and that Croque-monsieur that you’re convinced will still taste alright cold. Both front and back entry to the main body of the Descent means you can access the contents really easily.

Lowe Alpine backpacks are designed by people who truly understand the mountains. Photo: Chris Johnson.
The shoulder straps on the Descent are an example of brilliant design. Photo: Chris Johnson.
Back entry to the Descent makes getting that equipment in a hurry nice and easy. Photo: Chris Johnson.
The dedicated goggle pouch is ideal for stopping your lens from getting scratched in transit, and a good place to store your sunnies when you're riding. Photo: Chris Johnson.

Inside there’s a liner where you can put your hydration pack should you be the kind of person that likes drinking from a tube while you’re skinning up the hill, and on top there’s a dedicated goggle pouch that’s lined with material that won’t scratch up your lens. Some may find the external straps for lashing skis or a snowboard on the front of the pack particularly handy.

And the little touches like an ice-axe loop, mit-friendly buckles, and a helmet holder are the marks of a pack that’s been designed by people who really know how to help you get the most out of your time in the mountains.

Lowe Alpine Descent 35 Backpack

Skiing

