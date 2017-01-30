Competition: Win A Luxury Four Day Ski Trip To Verbier For Eight People Worth Over £10,000 - Mpora

Skiing

Competition: Win A Luxury Four Day Ski Trip To Verbier For Eight People Worth Over £10,000

If you win this seriously awesome competition, who are you going to invite?

Pictured: The skiing in Verbier is world famous, and with good reason.

Verbier have teamed up with luxury independent chalet company Ski Armadillo to offer you the chance to win a money can’t buy 4-day experience for you and seven friends.

An internationally renowned Alpine resort, Verbier has everything it takes for a winter of sheer energy. Located in the south west of Switzerland, only two hours drive from Geneva, Verbier is linked to the 4 Vallées, the largest ski area in Switzerland, offering everything to delight skiers and snowboarders of all levels, as well as freeriders who let it all out on routes that are famous all over the world.

 

But the joys of snow extend to a multitude of other activities: hikes on snow shoes, backcountry skiing, heli-skiing, and even one of the longest bobsled runs in Switzerland. Well-known internationally for its electrifying nightlife, the resort is proud of its legendary après-ski, its lively clubs and events such as the Polaris Festival or the Verbier Impulse Music & Ski Festival. Truly authentic and friendly, Verbier should also be explored through its gastronomy.

One lucky winner and seven friends will win a money-can’t-buy experience to the world-class ski resort of Verbier. The prize is worth over £10,000 and includes three nights’ accommodation with luxury chalet company Ski Armadillo, return flights from London, resort transfers, lift passes and eight seats at the table that best suits you! The closing date is the 19th of February 2017.

Enter the competition here//Terms and conditions apply




