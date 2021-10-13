Why we chose the Marker Squire 11: Affordable, light, safe

Weight per binding: 820g

Release Value: 3 – 11

Brake Sizes: 90, 100 & 110 mm

Heel Adjustment: 20 mm

Price: £135

The Squire has long sat in Marker’s ‘Royal’ family of freeride and freestyle bindings. Coming in at two different DIN ranges – the Squire 11 and Squire 10 – they cater for lighter skiers, but still manage to offer that trademark high level design and durability we’ve come to expect from bindings stamped with the Marker logo.

These bindings are important tools for lighter weight skiers (from 30 – 110 kg) or perhaps beginners / intermediates looking to dabble in a bit of freestyle, without having to put their knees on the line with the higher DIN offerings.

Marker Squire 11 Build

Both the build, construction and features have been designed with lightweight freestyle and freeride rookies in mind. First of all, the toe unit makes use of a plastic build throughout in an effort to save weight and create a less demanding ride.

Designed to help kick any unwanted ice off your boot sole, the Anti Ice Rail provides a hint of metal on the top of the toe. This not only ensures that you get rid of those pesky ice chunks off your boot, but means that the plastic build remains protected even after you find yourself constantly kicking the toe of your bindings after one too many beverages at the local apres spot.