Marker Squire 11 Ski Binding 2021 – 2022 | Review

The Marker Squire 11 is a fantastic entry-level binding from Marker

Why we chose the Marker Squire 11: Affordable, light, safe 

Weight per binding: 820g
Release Value: 3 – 11
Brake Sizes: 90, 100 & 110 mm
Heel Adjustment: 20 mm
Price: £135

The Squire has long sat in Marker’s ‘Royal’ family of freeride and freestyle bindings. Coming in at two different DIN ranges – the Squire 11 and Squire 10 – they cater for lighter skiers, but still manage to offer that trademark high level design and durability we’ve come to expect from bindings stamped with the Marker logo.

These bindings are important tools for lighter weight skiers (from 30 – 110 kg) or perhaps beginners / intermediates looking to dabble in a bit of freestyle, without having to put their knees on the line with the higher DIN offerings.

Marker Squire 11 Build

Both the build, construction and features have been designed with lightweight freestyle and freeride rookies in mind. First of all, the toe unit makes use of a plastic build throughout in an effort to save weight and create a less demanding ride.

Designed to help kick any unwanted ice off your boot sole, the Anti Ice Rail provides a hint of metal on the top of the toe. This not only ensures that you get rid of those pesky ice chunks off your boot, but means that the plastic build remains protected even after you find yourself constantly kicking the toe of your bindings after one too many beverages at the local apres spot.

Finishing off the toe is a sliding AFD (anti-friction device) that Marker has long been known for. This AFD helps to provide a precise release from the toe in the event of a twisting fall, theoretically saving you knees from any unwanted buildup of friction. This AFD can be easily moved up and down, to cater for a range of boot sole heights, through a screw at the front of the toe.

The ‘Hollow Linkage Heel’ (that’s Marker’s name for their heel piece) has been designed to require 30% less step-in force than a traditional alpine binding, which’ll help lighter weight skiers step into the bindings easier and make them a breeze to step in on awkward slopes. This easier step-in also makes it easier to enter the binding with rubber soled GripWalk boots.

Who Is The Marker Squire 11 For?

The Marker Squire 11 is going to be the binding for you if you’re a rookie freestyle or freeride skier who fits within the 30 – 110 kg weight limit of this binding. It’s a fantastic entry-level binding that’ll be a great tool for many skiers to have a crack at the fun side of skiing in an affordable and safe package.

What Is The Marker Squire 11 Good At?

Affordability: 9/10
Weight: 8/10
Low DIN: 8/10

Skiing

