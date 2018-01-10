Pictured: John Bromell, who was last seen wearing a multi-coloured hat with pompom.

British skier John Bromell, 39 years old, from Lincolnshire was last seen on the Paquis chairlift in Tignes at 4:30pm, on Sunday. He had gone out alone on the pistes in the French Alps, just as the region was hit by severe weather.

John’s friends and family became concerned for his safety when he failed to return that evening, and subsequently raised the alarm.

According to local reports, there was more than one metre of snowfall in the resort on Monday. The conditions have prompted a warning about the risk of avalanches, and hampered the response of the French police. It is thought that a helicopter has now been deployed to try and find the missing Brit.

John was wearing a multi-coloured woolly hat and checked jacket when he went out on Sunday. People who’ve seen him, or think they might have seen him, are being told to contact the Tignes Gendarmerie on +33 (0) 479063206.

More on this story when we get it.