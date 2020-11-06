Mountain Hardwear The Viv Jacket | Review

Why we chose the Mountain Hardwear The Viv Jacket: Technical, breathable, well thought out

Weight: 515g

Price: $725

As someone who’s skied his fair share of ludicrously steep faces – such as Nant Blanc and the Migot Spur – it’s fair to say that Vivian Bruchez is one of the most experienced steep skiers out there. A Chamonix native through and through.

Not only has Vivian been on the sharp end of steep skiing for quite some time, he’s also been an athlete for the Californian-based clothing manufacturer, Mountain Hardwear, for many years.

To celebrate this partnership, Mountain Hardwear and Vivian stuck their heads together to create what could be one of the most technical ski mountaineering jackets out there. There’s no question about it – the Viv Jacket is designed to be used and abused on steep and exposed backcountry descents.

Materials

Featuring Gore-Tex’s all-new waterproof fabric material, Gore-Tex Pro Most Breathable, the Viv jacket looks to strike that balance between breathability and waterproof protection. If you’ve not heard of this new waterproof fabric, then head over to our friends at Outdoors Magic for their in depth preview of the new fabrics and how they can make your life in the mountains that bit more comfortable.

In short, the Most Breathable Gore-Tex fabric is the lightest weight of the three new Gore-Tex fabrics. While this weight is usually paired with an extremely delicate face fabric, Most Breathable can still be used with a 30-denier face fabric – giving you a good deal of durability.