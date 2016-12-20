Screenshot: YouTube (via – GoPro).

Depending on where you’re at on the skiing pyramid, you’ll know that different levels of skiing require different skill sets. For normal people, who go skiing once or twice a year, it’s about transitioning from “pizza” to “french fries”, from a blue slope to a black slope via a red slope. There’s not normally any funny business; just an improvement in technique and movement until you eventually get to the stage where you’re confident enough tackling most of what the mountain can throw at you.

And then there’s Jesper Tjäder. You’ll no doubt be familiar with Jesper from his work in Supervention, and his mind-melting ‘Unrailistic‘ edit. If, for whatever reason, you’re not familiar with Jesper; know this, Jesper is a freeskier from Sweden. What’s more, he’s a pretty flipping decent freeskier to boot. Always pushing boundaries, always impressing us with his mad array of tricks, JT never really disappoints.

True to form, JT’s latest trick is the polar opposite of disappointing. It’s a loop-the-loop. A proper one. A real, full-on, loop-the-loop. Watching the lad hit this and nail it like a human-sized hammer in a ski jacket will make you grin like a chimpanzee who’s just been given the responsibility of cleaning up an upturned banana truck. And by “banana truck”, we mean a truck for transporting bananas. Not some sort of mental truck that’s been shaped so it resembles a banana. Anyway, enjoy this vid.