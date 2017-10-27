Package Ski Holiday vs. DIY Travel | Why You Should Take The Easy Option This Winter - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Package Ski Holiday vs. DIY Travel | Why You Should Take The Easy Option This Winter

Want to sort out a ski trip, but hate all that organising stuff? Here's your very simple solution

So, you’re looking to go skiing this winter? You’re looking to go skiing, but you don’t know where to start when it comes to actually organising the thing.

You and your mates have been chatting about the idea for what feels like ages, sure, but none of you are getting any closer to grabbing the bull by the horns and actually getting the trip nailed down. It just seems like there’s too much to think about, and not enough time in your busy schedule to arrange it all.

Well that, dear readers, is where a package ski holiday can come riding in and save the day. For some, the term “package holiday” might bring to mind tacky Balearic Island escapades, where British people get lobster-red sunburn, a hangover to end all hangovers, and inevitably wind up featuring on some nation-shaming ITV2 documentary. However, when it comes to sorting out epic ski holidays – going down the package route really can save you a whole bunch of hassle.

Don’t believe us? Here are some excellent reasons why we’re definitely right:

You Can Book Everything At Once 

Crystal Ski Holidays offer a number of extremely convenient ski bundles which, depending on what you need included, can bring together ski hire, boot hire, tuition, and lift passes into the overall costing of your trip. With just a few clicks here, and a few clicks there, you’ll have, let’s face it, the most important part of a skiing adventure primed and ready for your arrival.

Photo via Crystal Ski Holidays

No Confusing Websites

Some, by no means all, ski resort websites are an absolute shambles. You can go on them, spend hours of your life stumbling round a corner of the internet that hasn’t been updated since 1998, and then end up accidentally booking yourself on a dog-sled experience in January when what you wanted was a week-long lift pass in March.

The great thing about booking a package ski holiday online with someone like Crystal is how easy it is to book a trip that’s right for you. There’s no confusion and no trying to navigate a variety of ropey websites. The whole process boils down to telling Crystal where you want to go, when you want to go, where you want to depart from and how many people are going. Their super usable website will then take you by the hand and guide you to precisely what’s available; making the beginning of your ski adventure wonderfully stress-free.

Airport Transfers Taken Care Of

Picture the scene. You get off the plane, locate your luggage on the carousel, stroll through ‘Nothing To Declare’ at Customs, walk out of the airport and stop. You’ve forgotten something, haven’t you? You’ve only gone and forgotten something. Come on now. What is it? What have you forgotten?

*slaps palm to forehead* That’s right. You didn’t arrange transfers to your accommodation, did you? You didn’t do that, and now you’re stuck at Geneva (other airports are available) with no immediate way of getting to your wintery mountain paradise two and a half hours drive away.

Avoid a nightmare airport situation where everyone you’ve gone on the ski trip with is cursing under their breath at you, and weighing up whether or not to attack you with their ski poles, and book an ice cool Crystal Ski Holidays package that includes transfers to and from your destination.

Photo via Crystal Ski Holidays

There’s An App For That

When talking about the future in the past people said we’d have flying cars on every corner. What we have now, in fact, is a smart phone app on every corner. Unlike a lot of apps though, the Crystal Ski Holidays one is actually really cool.

Those who book their ski trip directly through Crystal will have access to all their booking details and downloadable flight tickets, all in one very convenient place. Re: the app, big shoutout also to the recommended routes feature, the resort maps which pinpoint accommodation and places of interest, and the ski tracker that’ll record things like distance covered on the slopes, average speed, and altitude.

Photo via Crystal Ski Holidays

You’ll Have A Rep

This writer has done a fair few number of ski trips over the years and some of the best ones, as far as he’s concerned, were the ones where a Rep would pop in once a night to tell us what fun stuff was happening in the area, when it was happening, and where it was happening.

With a Crystal Rep on the scene, you’ll know about the best après-ski bars, the tastiest places to eat, and which night’s quiz night; the night, in other words, where you prove to a bar filled with strangers that you and your companions are the brainiest brains that Britain has ever produced.

Another great thing about having a Rep close at hand is that you’ll have a direct, and easily accessible, point of contact should anything go wrong. No language barriers or feelings of intense isolation, just a reassuringly friendly face with a cheery demeanour and a can’t-do-enough-for-you attitude. If you want to make sure your ski holiday runs smoothly, book a ski holiday and get yourself some representation while you’re at it.

Photo via Crystal Ski Holidays

Food and Drink Sorted

Ski trips are so much more chill when you can come off the slope in the late afternoon/early evening, safe in the knowledge that your food and drink for that evening is taken care of. You might think self-catering is the way to go, but after an intense day of skiing your energy levels aren’t going to be up to much… meaning you’ll probably end up cooking pasta for five nights in a row before resorting to some local version of unenjoyable Pot Noodle for your final few evenings.

Also, chalet wine. Who doesn’t love having chalet wine included with their dinner, at no extra cost? Book yourself on a catered package ski holiday with Crystal, and that nice idea will become a reality.

Let The Countdown Begin

With everything taken care of well ahead of schedule, thanks to your wise decision to go down the old ski holiday package route, you’ll have more time to get hyped on your trip and simply enjoy the anticipation that inevitably proceeds your departure. Life’s so much easier, so much more fun, when you’ve got nothing to worry about. You know what to do.

For more information, or to book your ski holiday, visit the Crystal website.

Sponsored by

Share

Topics:

Action Sports article information inspiration

Related Articles

The Cosmos

Reinventing the Spacesuit | We Talk to the Man Making Spacesuits for NASA and ESA

Dainese's Marcello Bencini also worked on the suit to be used on NASA's 2030 journey to Mars

Houston, We Have a Problem | Meet the Man Making Spacesuits to Stop The Growth of Astronauts' Spines in Outer Space
Travel

Joby’s Smartphone Gorillapod Range Plus £500 | Competition Winners Announced

The results from the #JobyPhoto comp are in! We gave you the chance to win £500 and Joby's smartphone GorillaPod range. Here's who won...

Joby’s Smartphone Gorillapod Range Plus £500 | Competition Winners Announced
Skiing

Dolomiti Superski Guide | Here's Why Italy's Largest Ski Area is the Place to Go This Winter

New investments in tech, combined with the area's rich heritage, make the Dolomites the place to go this winter

Dolomiti Superski Guide | Here's Why Italy's Largest Ski Area is the Place to Go This Winter
BMX

Devil's Voice | Bruno Hoffman and Anthony Perrin Have Released a BMX Sci-Fi Edit for Halloween

A thrilling BMX sci-fi story in an abandoned cold-war communications station in Berlin...

Devil's Voice | Bruno Hoffman and Anthony Perrin Have Released a BMX Sci-Fi Edit for Halloween
Snowboarding

To Russia With Love | Watch the Vans Snowboard Team on Tour

The Vans Europe snowboard team go on tour to Moscow and beyond...

Vans Snowboard Team Tour Russia | First Layer
Skiing

K2 Catamaran Skis | Review

Looking for a ski that rips in the backcountry, bosses the piste, and looks good while doing either? Introducing the K2 Catamaran

K2 Catamaran Skis | Review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production