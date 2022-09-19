Petzl Gully Ice Axe | Review - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Petzl Gully Ice Axe | Review

From steep ice to snow plodding, the Petzl Gully is one of the most versatile ski mountaineering axes we’ve come across

Why we chose the Petzl Gully: Lightweight, versatile, innovative

Weight: 280g
Price: £110

MORE INFO

Weight and packability are the name of the game with ski mountaineering axes. You don’t want a tool that’s too cumbersome when strapped to your touring backpack, yet you still want to be able to rely on the axe when it’s required. Petzl has long been the leader in the lightweight, yet capable ski mountaineering axe market.

Petzl initially produced the Ride axe (that’s still in production), and have updated this design to create the Gully. It’s an axe that remains extremely lightweight and compact (at 280 grams, with a shaft length of 45 cm), yet, thanks to its technical head, it can still be used on hard ice.

Construction and Features

The Gully is built from a lightweight 45 cm long aluminium shaft. This means the axe can be easily stashed in the avalanche safety compartment of your ski touring backpack, to keep it from pointing anyone in the lift lines. It still though offers enough purchase when you’re plunging the axe in soft snow, or when you’re using it as a snow anchor.

While it was first designed for their ice climbing tool range, Petzl’s Trigrest is a really nice addition to the Gully. It gives you the option of making use of a hand rest when you’re swinging the axe like a normal ice tool, yet can still be unlatched and slid up to the top of the axe to stay out of the way when you’re plunging the axe.

Petzl has designed a slight bend in the shaft of the Gully. This gives the axe a slightly more technical feel, especially when combined with the downturned steel pick.

Speaking of which, this pick has been designed with technical climbing in mind; making it suitable for steep ice climbing (in the right hands). It features a 3 mm taper for easy penetration and easy unhooking, and you can also add in Petzl pick weights (sold separately) for a more weighty swing for very hard ice.

The Petzl Gully offers best in class versatility at an impressively low weight. You can be confident of its effectiveness in all manner of extreme winter conditions. 

Share

Topics:

petzl Ski 100 2022/23
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

production