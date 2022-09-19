Why we chose the Petzl Gully: Lightweight, versatile, innovative

Weight: 280g

Price: £110

Weight and packability are the name of the game with ski mountaineering axes. You don’t want a tool that’s too cumbersome when strapped to your touring backpack, yet you still want to be able to rely on the axe when it’s required. Petzl has long been the leader in the lightweight, yet capable ski mountaineering axe market.

Petzl initially produced the Ride axe (that’s still in production), and have updated this design to create the Gully. It’s an axe that remains extremely lightweight and compact (at 280 grams, with a shaft length of 45 cm), yet, thanks to its technical head, it can still be used on hard ice.

Construction and Features

The Gully is built from a lightweight 45 cm long aluminium shaft. This means the axe can be easily stashed in the avalanche safety compartment of your ski touring backpack, to keep it from pointing anyone in the lift lines. It still though offers enough purchase when you’re plunging the axe in soft snow, or when you’re using it as a snow anchor.