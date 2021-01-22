No, no, no, don’t worry. We didn’t end up getting snowed into the Mpora Ski Cabin towards the end of last season’s Piste Off TV episodes. We did, however, get our own kind of cabin fever. It didn’t involve any snow, though. It was of the lockdown variety.

“But, as like all good things … we’re stoked to say that Piste Off TV is back for 2021”

With the end of last season coming to an abrupt halt and skiers around the world heading into a government-enforced hibernation due to the rapid spread of the season-ending COVID-19, we thought it’d be best to pull the plug on our new Piste Off TV 2020. But, as like all good things (you know, a Democrat administration, Glastonbury and the Olympics), we’re stoked to say that Piste Off TV is back for 2021.

Ever felt confused with the mindless amounts of information out there on ski touring bindings? Don’t know your forward pressure from your DIN certification? Ever taken one look at a touring binding and thought “what the hell are those?” Well, we’re glad to say that you’re in luck, as we’re bringing you a buyer’s guide on quite literally everything there is to know about ski touring bindings.

As ever, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you get notified when a new Piste Off TV episode drops and, if you’ve got any questions regarding touring bindings, then pop a comment on the video below and we’ll be sure to answer them as soon as possible. Stay safe out there. Peace out.

You May Also Like

All-Mountain Skis | Best For Winter 20/21

The Best Backcountry Skis 2019 – 2020

Best Ski Jackets | Top 18 For Winter 20/21

Best Ski Touring Boots 2020 – 2021