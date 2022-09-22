Planks Women’s Overstoke Anorak & All-time Insulated Pant 2022 – 2023 | Review - Mpora

Skiing

Planks Women’s Overstoke Anorak & All-time Insulated Pant 2022 – 2023 | Review

Channel your inner 90s kid with the new Overstoke Anorak & All-time Pant from Planks Clothing

Why we chose the Overstoke Anorak & All-time Insulated Pant: Stylish, warm, waterproof 

Price: £180 (jacket), £180 (pants)

HD camcorders, rectangle sunglasses and cargo trousers. If you managed to spend a bit of time shredding across resorts around the world last season, you’d have noticed a resurgence in some childhood favourite clothing: the 90s are most definitely back.

Here to bring you yet another 90s throwback are our friends at Planks with their all-new Overstoke Anorak. The Overstoke Anorak and Pants combines streetwear looks with resort-friendly features to create waterproof protection for all-weather conditions and a 90s throwback to boot.

Fabrics

First thing’s first, let’s cover all the fabric details. The Overstoke Anorak is cut from Planks’ own in-house ‘RIDEdry10’ fabric. This fabric, if you’re unaware, features a 10k / 10k waterproof / breathability rating. When combined with the fully taped seams, this gives the full waterproof seal of approval for all but the worst winter conditions.

The outer of the waterproof fabric has also been treated to a ‘durable water repellency’ (DWR) to ensure the jacket and pants keep repelling water, no matter how many days you’re into the winter season.

Now, DWR treatments usually tend to be pretty bad for the planet as the chemicals run off the jacket into the local water supply. But, we’re glad to report, this isn’t the case with the Overstoke Anorak and Pants as Planks has used a solvent free DWR that’s kinder to the planet and local ecosystems.

Sitting below this waterproof layer is 60 grams of insulation to keep you running nice and toasty during full-on winter conditions. On the flip side, the fabric also features a bit of breathability so you won’t be sweating buckets by the time spring finally rolls through.

Fit and Features

The jacket and pants come with Planks’ regular fit which has been designed to be slightly relaxed, but not oversized. It’s got enough room to fit warmer underlayers beneath with enough length to keep you covered. Our model, Skye, usually wears a S-M and is modelling medium samples.

As expected from Planks, the Overstoke Anorak comes with plenty of features to keep you comfortable on the hill. These include large underarm venting, a mesh media pocket and a large dump pocket on the front. 

One final note has to be on the whole eco-conscious construction of this jacket and pants. Planks are aware they’re ‘not eco-friendly’ as they produce clothing, but to combat this, they’re doing all they can do to make the most environmentally friendly gear possible. In this case, the Overstoke Anorak and All-Time pants contain 15 bottles in each of their fabrics, meaning 54% of the face fabric of the product is made using recycled polyester. Neat.

Topics:

Planks Clothing Ski 100 2022/23 ski jackets
