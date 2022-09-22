Why we chose the Overstoke Anorak & All-time Insulated Pant: Stylish, warm, waterproof

Price: £180 (jacket), £180 (pants)

HD camcorders, rectangle sunglasses and cargo trousers. If you managed to spend a bit of time shredding across resorts around the world last season, you’d have noticed a resurgence in some childhood favourite clothing: the 90s are most definitely back.

Here to bring you yet another 90s throwback are our friends at Planks with their all-new Overstoke Anorak. The Overstoke Anorak and Pants combines streetwear looks with resort-friendly features to create waterproof protection for all-weather conditions and a 90s throwback to boot.

Fabrics

First thing’s first, let’s cover all the fabric details. The Overstoke Anorak is cut from Planks’ own in-house ‘RIDEdry10’ fabric. This fabric, if you’re unaware, features a 10k / 10k waterproof / breathability rating. When combined with the fully taped seams, this gives the full waterproof seal of approval for all but the worst winter conditions.

The outer of the waterproof fabric has also been treated to a ‘durable water repellency’ (DWR) to ensure the jacket and pants keep repelling water, no matter how many days you’re into the winter season.

Now, DWR treatments usually tend to be pretty bad for the planet as the chemicals run off the jacket into the local water supply. But, we’re glad to report, this isn’t the case with the Overstoke Anorak and Pants as Planks has used a solvent free DWR that’s kinder to the planet and local ecosystems.