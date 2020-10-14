Planks X Woodsy ‘Yeah Baby’ Jacket | Review

Why We Chose The Planks ‘Yeah Baby’ Jacket: Stylish, practical, and ‘Woodsy’

Price: £200

It might have a name that brings to mind Austin Powers thrusting his velvet trousers at scantily clad ladies in the 1960s, but the Planks ‘Yeah Baby’ jacket is genuinely one of the raddest-looking jackets we’ve seen in a while. I mean, just… look at it. Look how good it looks.

A real wear it on the hill, wear it round the resort, wear it round the city number, the ‘Yeah Baby’ is part of Planks ongoing collaboration with James ‘Woodsy’ Woods – the coolest freestyle skier Britain has ever produced, a man whose signature switch triple cork 1440 octograb has been known to make grown adult men who work for Mpora swoon, and an individual who went so, so, close to winning an Olympic medal at the best slopestyle competition in history.

Designed and tested by the man himself, this is a brand new Woodsy signature product.

Materials

The jacket is made from 54% recycled polyester and 46% polyester outer fabric. Not necessarily a revolutionary split on the environmental front but it’s definitely a step in the right direction when over half the polyester used has genuinely green credentials. The jacket has a polyester taffeta lining.

Boasting 10k waterproof and 10k breathability levels, good for fun times around the park and piste, the ‘Yeah Baby’ also has an environmentally friendly and user protecting solvent-free DWR coating.