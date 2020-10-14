Planks X Woodsy ‘Yeah Baby’ Jacket | Review - Mpora

Planks X Woodsy ‘Yeah Baby’ Jacket | Review

Brand new signature product, designed and tested by one of Britain’s best ever freestyle skiers

Why We Chose The Planks ‘Yeah Baby’ Jacket: Stylish, practical, and ‘Woodsy’

Price: £200

It might have a name that brings to mind Austin Powers thrusting his velvet trousers at scantily clad ladies in the 1960s, but the Planks ‘Yeah Baby’ jacket is genuinely one of the raddest-looking jackets we’ve seen in a while. I mean, just… look at it. Look how good it looks. 

A real wear it on the hill, wear it round the resort, wear it round the city number, the ‘Yeah Baby’ is part of Planks ongoing collaboration with James ‘Woodsy’ Woods – the coolest freestyle skier Britain has ever produced, a man whose signature switch triple cork 1440 octograb has been known to make grown adult men who work for Mpora swoon, and an individual who went so, so, close to winning an Olympic medal at the best slopestyle competition in history

“An individual who went so, so, close to winning an Olympic medal at the best slopestyle competition in history”

Designed and tested by the man himself, this is a brand new Woodsy signature product. 

Materials

The jacket is made from 54% recycled polyester and 46% polyester outer fabric. Not necessarily a revolutionary split on the environmental front but it’s definitely a step in the right direction when over half the polyester used has genuinely green credentials. The jacket has a polyester taffeta lining. 

Boasting 10k waterproof and 10k breathability levels, good for fun times around the park and piste, the ‘Yeah Baby’ also has an environmentally friendly and user protecting solvent-free DWR coating. 

Features

Don’t even know if this counts as a feature to be honest but, my word, this jacket really does look good. It’s available in ‘Burnt Orange’, ‘Black’, and ‘Army Green’.

Of course, a cool-looking ski jacket is nothing if it doesn’t do the job in the place you need it most – up on the hill. Fortunately, the ‘Yeah Baby’ has taped seams, a snow skirt, and a (removable) hood to help shield you from the elements. On the flipside, when you’re working up a sweat on a warm spring day, the jacket also has comfort-enhancing ventilation options.

“My word, this jacket really does look good”

Here at Mpora, we love a jacket with pockets. It’s because deep down, beneath all the bluster about things looking trendy, we’re actually incredibly nerdy about practical stuff. The ‘Yeah Baby’ is packing a lift pass pocket, a goggle pocket, and a media pocket for storing whatever funky bit of tech you’re hauling these days. There’s more than enough chest pockets on this thing to impress people at the après bar with a “Look how many pockets I’ve got” wiggle of the brow.

Conclusion

Some ski jackets belong exclusively on the hill. The Planks ‘Yeah Baby’ though has the look and feel of a jacket that can be worn wherever the hell you feel like wearing it. You might have a way to go when it comes to nailing that octograb but with this thing on your torso you might just start to believe you’re capable of pulling one off. We like this jacket. We like it a lot.

