Why we chose the Plum Guide Brakeless: Metal build, reliable, lightweight

Weight per binding: 245g (brakeless) or 335g (with brake)

Release Value: 5.5 – 12

Riser Heights: 0, 59, 84 mm

Heel Adjustment: 30 mm

Price: €419

The Plum Guide began its life over ten years ago as an alternative to the plastic built ski touring bindings that were on offer. These bindings typically featured a lower-grade plastic construction in an effort to save weight at the price of durability, while the Plum Guide’s all-metal chunky build offered the antithesis to this plastic obsession.

Now, ten years and a few tweaks later, this iconic ski touring binding still lives on while many of those plastic-built bindings have been chucked in the bin. Says a lot, right?

Plum Guide Build

Simplicity and durability is the name of the game with the Guide 12. Its design resembles a close representation of the original tech binding that was invented thirty years ago. And we’re big fans of this. This design has proven the test of time, over the span of countless expeditions and first descents – now Plum has given it a boot into the modern world.

The metal build is, quite frankly, second to none. Machined from aluminium in Cluses, in the Heart of the French Alps, this production method has gone through years of testing, failures and refinement to get to where they are now. The result? A bulletproof manufacturing process that you can rely on when you’re deep in the backcountry.