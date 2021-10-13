Plum Guide Brakeless Ski Touring Binding 2021 – 2022 | Review - Mpora

Skiing

Plum Guide Brakeless Ski Touring Binding 2021 – 2022 | Review

After over ten years of production, the Plum Guide is still a hard to beat ski touring binding

Why we chose the Plum Guide Brakeless: Metal build, reliable, lightweight 

Weight per binding: 245g (brakeless) or 335g (with brake)
Release Value: 5.5 – 12
Riser Heights: 0, 59, 84 mm
Heel Adjustment: 30 mm
Price: €419

The Plum Guide began its life over ten years ago as an alternative to the plastic built ski touring bindings that were on offer. These bindings typically featured a lower-grade plastic construction in an effort to save weight at the price of durability, while the Plum Guide’s all-metal chunky build offered the antithesis to this plastic obsession.

Now, ten years and a few tweaks later, this iconic ski touring binding still lives on while many of those plastic-built bindings have been chucked in the bin. Says a lot, right?

Plum Guide Build

Simplicity and durability is the name of the game with the Guide 12. Its design resembles a close representation of the original tech binding that was invented thirty years ago. And we’re big fans of this. This design has proven the test of time, over the span of countless expeditions and first descents – now Plum has given it a boot into the modern world.

The metal build is, quite frankly, second to none. Machined from aluminium in Cluses, in the Heart of the French Alps, this production method has gone through years of testing, failures and refinement to get to where they are now. The result? A bulletproof manufacturing process that you can rely on when you’re deep in the backcountry.

Aside from the traditional manufacturing process and design of these bindings, they also feature a few handy features that make them the first choice for many high-mountain guides of the Alps. First of these is the ‘Too Facile’ entry which, like many other modern pin bindings, offers an easy step into the toe thanks to the location of the toe pins and step in strength of the toe springs. This is a feature that you’ll be grateful you’ve got when you find yourself looking to click into your bindings on a steep slope.

If you’re someone who usually likes to switch out your boots depending on your day’s objectives, then you’ll be a fan of the impressive 30 mm of fore/aft travel in the heel. That’ll be more than enough room to make up the difference in BSL between a freeride and traditional ski touring boots.

The binding offers an adjustable (lateral and vertical) release value of 5.5 – 12. That’ll be suitable for skiers ranging between 70 kg to 120 kg, depending on ability level and ski style. A Plum Guide 7, with a release value of 3.5 to 7, is available for lighter weight skiers.

The Guide series doesn’t come with the option of a brake (although a leash is included). If you’re after a similar binding with a brake then we’d recommend the 550 gram Summit 12, or 365 gram Pika (with the additional brakes).

Who Is The Plum Guide For?

If you put a lot of value on durability and reliability with your tech bindings (I mean, who doesn’t?), then the Guide’s certainly a binding to get on your radar. After ten years of bashing, braking and tuning the Guide around the French Alps, Plum has created a fine example of that classic tech binding design.

What The Plum Guide’s Good At

Durability: 9/10
Reliability: 9/10
Weight: 8/10

Plum Ski Bindings

Skiing

