“It was a tough day. The good thing is that we had the kit. North Face are doing a great job on the style, on the fabric and on everything. We had so many other factors that we needed to focus on to be safe, so you don’t want to be thinking about the gear on a trip like Ushba.

“From the high camp it’s an easy climb for an hour and a half, then it starts to get steep. Really steep. It was more of an ice climb to a ridge line at 4,500m, and from 4,500m up to the summit, the last 200m, it’s like a flat ridge, but it’s super difficult. On one side you have huge overhanging cornices and on the other side you have the drop of the whole face.

“But from moving a lot in difficult terrain you get used to [staying calm], and in that moment we were focused on the safety and every step we took, so you have no time to look down to the void. Everything has to be on point.”

While Sam relishes the climbs though, he normally only makes them in order to then clip into his skis, and this time around was no exception.

“I climb mountains to go skiing,” he says. “But the conditions were not skiable at all.”

While Ushba can be scratched off the map for Sam then, it can’t be scored of the ski list just yet.

Shredding in the Caucasus.

“It’s definitely still on the list,” he says. “It’s more complicated than I thought because the whole mountain is exposed to the north wind over there – the face is looking to the north and the access from the north is over really cracked glaciers.

“It’s not an easy target. But it’s definitely still on the list.”

A quick glance through Sam Anthamatten’s credit list and it’s clear to see that just because something isn’t an easy target doesn’t mean it isn’t possible, and we wouldn’t be surprised one bit if we do hear the Swiss skier is heading back to the Georgian giant anytime soon.

Until then, he’ll just have to settle for his memories of the mountain, and the photograph that kicked off the whole thing.

