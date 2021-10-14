Scott Line Chaser Anorak and Pants | Review - Mpora

Skiing

Scott Line Chaser Anorak and Pants | Review

Scott has created an incredibly technical outerwear collection in the Line Chaser Anorak and Pants, complete with best in class breathability

Weight: Anorak: 600g, Pants: 500g

Price (Anorak): £390 / 400€ / $400

Price (Pants): £350 / 400€ / $400

With Scott’s release of the all-new Pure series of freeride skis, a high-performance and lightweight outerwear range was bound to be added to their lineup. This comes in the form of the new Line Chaser backcountry outerwear set, which features Scott’s DryoSpun fabric. DryoSpun brings an extremely breathable membrane with full weather protection for big missions in the backcountry.

Scott Line Chaser Anorak and Pants: Build

Made from Scott’s all-new in house fabric technology – DryoSpun – breathability and all-weather protection is the name of the game with the Line Chaser series. This material is made up from a membrane with nano-sized pores wide enough to let air through, but small enough to block water droplets from passing through the fabric. What this results in is a membrane that remains highly breathable and extremely lightweight – which, to us, is the ideal choice for fast-paced mountain assaults.

This is a pretty new way of creating waterproof membranes, and it’s something we’ve seen The North Face make use of with their impressive Futurelight fabric. We’ve been using Futurelight for over two-years while ski touring in the mountains, and have been left extremely impressed with its balance between weather protection and breathability, so we could see the similar DryoSpun fabric performing equally well in the long run.

“DryoSpun brings an extremely breathable membrane with full weather protection”

Other benefits to the DryoSpun fabric are that it’s able to retain a good level of stretch to move with you when you’re moving fast in alpine terrain. The DryoSpun fabric is also soft to the touch; a refreshing update on the typical bin bag style gore-tex ski jackets.

Scott Line Chaser Anorak: Features

The Scott Line Chaser Anorak is clearly designed with backcountry enthusiasts in mind. There’s quite a few features hidden away on this jacket, so bear with us while we geek out a little. First up is the obvious anorak design. This quarter zip design not only saves on a bit of weight (compared to a full length zip), but also reduces the chance of a zip failure in the backcountry.

“We’d bet you wouldn’t need to remove this jacket half as much as a traditional ski jacket”

Yes, the pull over design might be a bit more of a hassle to get on and off, but with the best in class breathability the DryoSpun fabric carries, we’d bet you wouldn’t need to remove this jacket half as much as a traditional ski jacket. The double zips have been designed with ski use in mind, as they can both be opened up enough you squeeze your head through, even when you’re wearing your ski helmet.

The seams have all been taped to give the jacket the full waterproof seal, while Scott has moved the seams away from the shoulders to avoid them rubbing (and wearing out) while you’re wearing a ski touring backpack.

Finally, two hand warmer pockets sit up high on the jacket, giving you plenty of storage for all your bits and bobs while you’re in the backcountry. The anorak design means that these two pockets are joined together, giving you increased space for anything you might want to stuff in there. The pockets sit up high so they can be used with a climbing harness and when you’ve got your backpack on.

Scott Line Chaser Pants: Features

The Line Chaser Pants have been designed to pair up seamlessly with the Line Chaser Anorak. With this in mind, they feature the same clean design as the anorak, with just two thigh pockets on show.

You’ve also got the same waterproof and, most importantly, stretchy DryoSpun fabric as the anorak, which offers great freedom of movement when you’re moving fast in the mountains – especially so when this stretch is combined with the articulated knees.

