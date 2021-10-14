Scott Line Chaser Anorak and Pants | Review

Weight: Anorak: 600g, Pants: 500g
Price (Anorak): £390 / 400€ / $400
Price (Pants): £350 / 400€ / $400
With Scott’s release of the all-new Pure series of freeride skis, a high-performance and lightweight outerwear range was bound to be added to their lineup. This comes in the form of the new Line Chaser backcountry outerwear set, which features Scott’s DryoSpun fabric. DryoSpun brings an extremely breathable membrane with full weather protection for big missions in the backcountry.
Scott Line Chaser Anorak and Pants: Build
Made from Scott’s all-new in house fabric technology – DryoSpun – breathability and all-weather protection is the name of the game with the Line Chaser series. This material is made up from a membrane with nano-sized pores wide enough to let air through, but small enough to block water droplets from passing through the fabric. What this results in is a membrane that remains highly breathable and extremely lightweight – which, to us, is the ideal choice for fast-paced mountain assaults.
This is a pretty new way of creating waterproof membranes, and it’s something we’ve seen The North Face make use of with their impressive Futurelight fabric. We’ve been using Futurelight for over two-years while ski touring in the mountains, and have been left extremely impressed with its balance between weather protection and breathability, so we could see the similar DryoSpun fabric performing equally well in the long run.
Other benefits to the DryoSpun fabric are that it’s able to retain a good level of stretch to move with you when you’re moving fast in alpine terrain. The DryoSpun fabric is also soft to the touch; a refreshing update on the typical bin bag style gore-tex ski jackets.
