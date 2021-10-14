Scott Line Chaser Anorak and Pants | Review

Scott Line Chaser Anorak: Features

The Scott Line Chaser Anorak is clearly designed with backcountry enthusiasts in mind. There’s quite a few features hidden away on this jacket, so bear with us while we geek out a little. First up is the obvious anorak design. This quarter zip design not only saves on a bit of weight (compared to a full length zip), but also reduces the chance of a zip failure in the backcountry.

“We’d bet you wouldn’t need to remove this jacket half as much as a traditional ski jacket”

Yes, the pull over design might be a bit more of a hassle to get on and off, but with the best in class breathability the DryoSpun fabric carries, we’d bet you wouldn’t need to remove this jacket half as much as a traditional ski jacket. The double zips have been designed with ski use in mind, as they can both be opened up enough you squeeze your head through, even when you’re wearing your ski helmet.

The seams have all been taped to give the jacket the full waterproof seal, while Scott has moved the seams away from the shoulders to avoid them rubbing (and wearing out) while you’re wearing a ski touring backpack.

Finally, two hand warmer pockets sit up high on the jacket, giving you plenty of storage for all your bits and bobs while you’re in the backcountry. The anorak design means that these two pockets are joined together, giving you increased space for anything you might want to stuff in there. The pockets sit up high so they can be used with a climbing harness and when you’ve got your backpack on.

Scott Line Chaser Pants: Features

The Line Chaser Pants have been designed to pair up seamlessly with the Line Chaser Anorak. With this in mind, they feature the same clean design as the anorak, with just two thigh pockets on show.

You’ve also got the same waterproof and, most importantly, stretchy DryoSpun fabric as the anorak, which offers great freedom of movement when you’re moving fast in the mountains – especially so when this stretch is combined with the articulated knees.